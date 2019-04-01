Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel tetracyclines to treat serious and life-threatening conditions, today announced that senior management will present a corporate overview at the H. C. Wainwright and Company Global Life Sciences Conference on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 9:10 a.m. GMT at the Grosvenor House JW Marriott Hotel in London, UK and at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2:50 p.m. ET at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City.

Live audio webcasts of both presentations will be available on the Company's website at https://tphase.gcs-web.com/events-presentations. The archived presentation will be available for 30 days.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary chemistry technology to create novel tetracyclines for serious and life-threatening conditions, including bacterial infections caused by many of the multidrug-resistant bacteria highlighted as urgent public health threats by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Company has created more than 3,000 novel tetracycline compounds using its proprietary technology platform. Tetraphase's lead product XERAVATM is approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. The Company's pipeline also includes TP-271 and TP-6076, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials and TP-2846 which is in preclinical testing for acute myeloid leukemia. Please visit www.tphase.com for more company information.

