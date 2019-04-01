Export Portal to Address the Most Prevalent Issue in eCommerce at UNCTAD eCommerce Week

Cyberlaw, Cybercrime, and Cybersecurity Roundtable to Highlight the Challenges and Discuss Next Steps for eCommerce Security

GENEVA, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Export Portal CEO Ally Spinu will be adding her take on cyberlaw, cybercrime, and cybersecurity at a roundtable at Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) event.

"The biggest issue in eCommerce is misrepresentation," Ms. Spinu said. "Major eCommerce platforms are only just now addressing third-party counterfeit problems - this is not conducive to free and fair trade."

Ms. Spinu will be addressing the fact that, while eCommerce is particularly crucial for the development of Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), there must be safeguards against the threat of counterfeit products or agreements made in bad faith. Unfortunately, there is a lack of unified and international standards in regards to cybercrime.

"There need to be international standards within cyberlaw," Ms. Spinu said. "However, there's been difficulty establishing them due to a lack of legal support and low levels of Internet penetration in developing countries."

That's where organizations like the UN come in, gathering experts to provide this support for growing businesses with the goal of protecting them from the fraudulent and bad faith practices that exist on the Internet.

Export Portal's trade goals align directly with the purpose of UNCTAD - not only in addressing these issues, providing SMEs all over the world a platform to trade online safely and securely with blockchain technology, but in other aspects such as accessible and fair trade as well. Through the unique digital identity provided by the Export Portal Trade Passport (EPTP), the resources that exist on Export Portal University (EPU), and the advice offered by the panel of experts (EP+), the regulation standardization necessary for safe Internet transactions can be achieved.

The roundtable discussion at UNCTAD is a necessary step towards truly international standards in regulating cybercrime, and Ms. Spinu is looking forward to adding her unique perspective to the discussion. The event will take place on Thursday, April 4 at 11:30.

About Export Portal and CEO Ally Spinu: After personal experience with the difficulty of international trade, successful businesswoman Ally Spinu founded ExportPortal.com. Export Portal is a digital B2B marketplace aiming to be a comprehensive international trade hub for SMEs and their counterparts. Empowered by a proprietary blockchain technology, Export Portal prioritizes security, transparency, cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use. Partners can confidently trade, network, and communicate with other verified companies and experts from all over the world.

