Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.04.2019 | 22:22
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Exchange Rates for the First Quarter of 2019

LONDON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development of the Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.

The weighted average impact of GBP against the Kindred Group's main currencies was a negative impact on Gross winnings revenue of approximately 2 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

Balance sheet rates:






Rate to GBP

31-Mar-19


31-Mar-18


YoY Delta

SEK

12.115


11.755


-3.1%

NOK

11.254


11.061


-1.7%

EUR

1.165


1.143


-1.9%

DKK

8.698


8.519


-2.1%

AUD

1.843


1.833


-0.5%







Income statement averages for the quarter:






Rate to GBP

Avg Q1 19


Avg Q1 18


YoY Delta

SEK

11.939


11.292


-5.7%

NOK

11.167


10.911


-2.3%

EUR

1.146


1.132


-1.2%

DKK

8.553


8.431


-1.4%

AUD

1.828


1.770


-3.3%

This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Regulation of Market Abuse, MAR

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/exchange-rates-for-the-first-quarter-of-2019,c2778395

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/2778395/1018201.pdf

PDF

CONTACT:

For more information:
Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44-788-799-6116


© 2019 PR Newswire