MorphoSys AG: Dr. Sarah Fakih joins MorphoSys as Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Dr. Sarah Fakih joined MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) as Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations effective April 1, 2019. She will report to Chief Financial Officer Jens Holstein.

Sarah joins MorphoSys from Qiagen N.V., a leading global provider of sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, academic research, the pharmaceutical industry and applied testing. Qiagen is listed in the German indexes MDAX and TecDAX as well as at the New York Stock Exchange. Sarah has held the position of Director Investor Relations since April 2018 at Qiagen N.V. in Hilden. She joined the Investor Relations Department in October 2015, having started as a scientist at Qiagen in 2009. Sarah has a PhD in Chemistry (Dr. rer. nat.) from the University of Münster, held a Postdoctoral position at the King's College London, Department of Pharmacy, and was awarded a habilitation at the University of Göttingen, Department of Inorganic Chemistry. Sarah had also been appointed to a full professorship for Coordination Chemistry / Bioinorganic Chemistry at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich in 2009 and has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Würzburg in collaboration with the Florida Gulf Coast University, USA and Boston University, USA.

"We are extremely happy that we have gained with Sarah a highly experienced and competent Investor Relations expert with a strong scientific background for this important corporate function in our company. We wish her a good start and every success in her new role at MorphoSys", commented Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys AG.

