Pivit Exploration Inc.: Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / Pivit Exploration Inc. (CSE: PIVT) ("Pivit" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Dusan Berka as a Director of the Company.

The Company thanks Mr. Berka for his extensive efforts and support and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael England

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

SOURCE: Pivit Exploration Inc.

