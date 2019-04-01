sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,058 Euro		+0,009
+18,37 %
WKN: A2JL2J ISIN: CA72581G1000 Ticker-Symbol: P11 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PIVIT EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PIVIT EXPLORATION INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
01.04.2019 | 23:20
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Pivit Exploration Inc.: Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / Pivit Exploration Inc. (CSE: PIVT) ("Pivit" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Dusan Berka as a Director of the Company.

The Company thanks Mr. Berka for his extensive efforts and support and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael England
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pivit Exploration Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/540743/Director-Resignation


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE