Consistent revenue growth and improved financial performance achieved during 2018

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2019) - Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a global technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment, including point-of-sale ("POS"), e-commerce and mobile devices, today reports financial results for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2018, and provides an update on recent strategic and operational initiatives.

2018 Full-Year Financial Highlights

Total processing volume of $3.3 billion, an increase of 18% compared to $2.8 billion in 2017

Net revenue of $65.8 million, an increase of 10% compared to $60.1 million in 2017

Gross margin of $10.2 million, an increase of 15% compared to $8.8 million in 2017

Operating expenses were $14.5 million, a decrease of 17% compared to $17.4 million in 2017

Net loss per share decreased to ($1.28) in 2018 compared to net loss per share of ($5.04) in 2017, a decrease of 75%

2018 Significant Achievements

Acquired recurring cash flow portfolios projected to add over $9 million in gross profits over the next four years.

Ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500 TM



Ranked in the top 10 retail payment consulting/services companies of 2018 by Retail CIO Outlook magazine

Jon Najarian of CNBC "Halftime Report" and "Fast Money," and Jonathan Fichman, a fintech and startup executive, joined Net Element's board of directors

Net Element subsidiary Unified Payments is among the first companies to achieve self-regulatory certification from the Electronics Transactions Association

"Successful execution of our strategy in 2018 has created a predictable and resilient business model for the company entering 2019," said Net Element CEO Oleg Firer. "We believe our technology-centered service offerings built around payment ecosystems will continue to differentiate our company as we continue to provide value-added payment solutions to our clients."

Outlook

Net Element's strategy is to ensure that our business remains successful in a rapidly changing market, creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders, including our clients, distribution partners and shareholders. We aim to achieve superior results for our clients by having a deep understanding of their payment acceptance needs, along with having extensive market reach, strong product development and technology enablement.

Planned for 2019

We will continue to focus on understanding our clients and addressing their payment acceptance needs in core market segments.

Continue growth in all key segments and expand our network of referral partners

Drive and improve client retention

Expand our client base in selected markets

Deliver value-added products to our clients to increase efficiencies and payment acceptance

Launch new tools to reach our clients, such as digital channels, and deepen partner relations

The global payments industry continued to deliver healthy growth during 2018, with underlying transaction volumes demonstrating even greater strength. We believe that new and disruptive technologies will provide us with the opportunity to differentiate ourselves from our competition and to continue developing and delivering innovative payment solutions in 2019 and beyond.

Continue to scale and enhance Netevia, our future-ready multi-channel payments platform, enabling intelligent routing of payments for the application development community

Continue to scale and enhance new product launches that will add value for our clients

Extend our capabilities in next-generation POS hardware and software and deepen our partner proposition

Continue trials of advanced technologies centered on business intelligence and mobile-based payments acceptance

Continue the further development of disruptive emerging technologies such as blockchain technologies, enablement of Internet of Things ("IoT"), biometrics payment acceptance and artificial intelligence

Continue research and investments in future emerging payment technologies

Realize the full potential of our business model.

Deliver stronger organic growth

Monetize on acquisitions completed in 2018

Develop additional payment network relationships to integrate with our technologies

Seek acquisition or investment opportunities to deepen our technological and distribution capabilities

We continue to believe that disruptive technologies such as blockchain, IoT, biometrics payments and artificial intelligence will play key roles in future commerce. These technologies will encourage innovation through development of value-added services and cater to both merchants and their customers.

We believe Netevia, our future-ready payments platform, will act as a framework and core for a number of value-added services that can connect merchants and consumers directly, utilizing these disruptive technologies while increasing the economic efficiency of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Specifically, Netevia Payments Platform delivers end-to-end payment processing through easy-to-use APIs and complements the Company's ability to perform in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and mobile devices. Netevia will enable the Company to perform as a hub for disruptive emerging technology solutions.

Results of Operations for the Year Ended Dec. 31, 2018, compared to the Year Ended Dec. 31, 2017

We reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of approximately $4.9 million or ($1.28) loss per share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, as compared to a net loss of approximately $9.9 million or ($5.04) loss per share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017. This resulted in a decrease in net loss attributable to stockholders of approximately 50%, primarily due to an increase in revenues and other income, decreases in costs related to branded content, combined with selling, general and administrative expenses, and non-cash compensation. This decrease in net loss was partially offset by an increase in bad debt expense.

The following table sets forth our sources of revenues, cost of revenues and gross margins for the years ended Dec. 31, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2017.

Gross Margin Analysis:





Twelve











Twelve





















Months Ended











Months Ended











Increase /

Source of Revenues

December 31, 2018



Mix



December 31, 2017



Mix



(Decrease)

North American Transaction Solutions

$ 59,138,552





89.9 %

$ 51,138,327





85.1 %

$ 8,000,225

International Transaction Solutions



6,648,265





10.1 %



8,926,497





14.9 %



(2,278,232 ) Total

$ 65,786,817





100.0 %

$ 60,064,824





100.0 %

$ 5,721,993







Twelve











Twelve





















Months Ended



% of



Months Ended



% of



Increase /

Cost of Revenues

December 31, 2018



revenues



December 31, 2017



revenues



(Decrease)

North American Transaction Solutions

$ 50,545,759





85.5 %

$ 44,265,264





86.6 %

$ 6,280,495

International Transaction Solutions



5,071,412





76.3 %



6,971,948





78.1 %



(1,900,536 ) Total

$ 55,617,171





84.5 %

$ 51,237,212





85.3 %

$ 4,379,959







Twelve











Twelve





















Months Ended



% of



Months Ended



% of



Increase /

Gross Margin

December 31, 2018



revenues



December 31, 2017



revenues



(Decrease)

North American Transaction Solutions

$ 8,592,793





14.5 %

$ 6,873,063





13.4 %

$ 1,719,730

International Transaction Solutions



1,576,853





23.7 %



1,954,549





21.9 %



(377,696 ) Total

$ 10,169,646





15.5 %

$ 8,827,612





14.7 %

$ 1,342,034



Net revenues consist primarily of service fees from transaction processing. Net revenues were approximately $65.8 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, as compared to approximately $60.1 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017. The increase in net revenues is primarily due to continued organic growth of North American merchants with emphasis on value-added offerings, and the acquisition of a recurring cash flow portfolio in July 2018. The net increase also is reflective of the following factors which consisted of: A $2 million decrease in net revenues from our International Transaction Solutions segment as we experienced increased competition; reorganized assignments from our International Transaction Solutions segment; and an approximate $1.9 million reduction in gross revenues due to the adoption of ASC 606. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, approximately $2.2 million was included in gross revenues that would have been excluded under ASC 606.

Cost of revenues represents direct costs of generating revenues including commissions, mobile operator fees, interchange expense, processing and non-processing fees. Cost of revenues for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, was approximately $55.6 million as compared to approximately $51.2 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017. The increase of approximately $4.4 million in cost of revenues in 2018 as compared to 2017 was primarily driven by the increase in North American Transaction Solutions revenues and expenses associated with new sponsoring bank relationships. An approximate $1.9 million reduction in cost of revenues was due to the adoption of ASC 606 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, approximately $2.2 million was included in costs of revenues that would have been excluded under ASC 606.

Gross margin for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, was approximately $10.2 million or 15.5% of net revenue, as compared to approximately $8.8 million or 14.7% of net revenue, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017. This increase in the gross margin percentage was primarily the result of North American Transaction Solutions segment processing of transactions utilizing our self-designated BIN/ICA and further acceptance of value-added services by the merchants.

Total operating expenses were approximately $14.5 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, as compared to total operating expenses of approximately $17.4 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017. Total operating expenses for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, consisted of selling, general and administrative costs of approximately $9.8 million, non-cash compensation of approximately $142,000, bad debt expense of approximately $2.1 million, and depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $2.5 million. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, total operating expenses consisted of general and administrative costs of approximately $10.6 million, non-cash compensation of approximately $2.9 million, bad debt expense of approximately $1.3 million, and depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $2.5 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the years ended Dec. 31, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2017, consisted of operating expenses not otherwise delineated in the accompanying audited consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, as follows:

Twelve months ended December 31, 2018

































































Category

North

American

Transaction

Solutions



International

Transaction

Solutions



Corporate

Expenses

& Eliminations



Total

Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments

$ 1,431,806



$ 1,205,885



$ 2,760,334



$ 5,398,025

Professional fees



350,100





346,084





1,556,497





2,252,681

Rent



-





90,456





204,143





294,599

Business development



134,862





4,636





14,961





154,459

Travel expense



151,098





12,789





138,316





302,203

Filing fees



-





-





49,339





49,339

Transaction (gains) losses



-





94,573





-





94,573

Office expenses



307,593





35,646





51,997





395,236

Communications expenses



112,510





162,444





107,475





382,429

Insurance expense



-





-





136,643





136,643

Other expenses



2,842





18,244





277,415





298,501

Total

$ 2,490,811



$ 1,970,757



$ 5,297,120



$ 9,758,688



Twelve months ended December 31, 2017

































































Category

North

American

Transaction

Solutions



International

Transaction

Solutions



Corporate

Expenses

& Eliminations



Total

Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments

$ 1,970,860



$ 1,696,245



$ 2,082,294



$ 5,749,399

Professional fees



505,383





819,184





1,312,271





2,636,838

Rent



-





245,539





245,186





490,725

Business development



53,011





32,072





3,569





88,652

Travel expense



331,299





32,397





130,198





493,894

Filing fees



-





-





72,035





72,035

Transaction (gains) losses



742





(41,200 )



1,642





(38,816 ) Office expenses



303,586





98,961





120,103





522,650

Communications expenses



47,878





130,046





79,288





257,212

Insurance expense



-





5,401





135,386





140,787

Other expenses



38,788





14,715





162,894





216,397

Total

$ 3,251,547



$ 3,033,360



$ 4,344,866



$ 10,629,773



Variance

































































Category

North

American

Transaction

Solutions



International

Transaction

Solutions



Corporate

Expenses

& Eliminations



Total

Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments

$ (539,054 )

$ (490,360 )

$ 678,040



$ (351,374 ) Professional fees



(155,283 )



(473,100 )



244,226





(384,157 ) Rent



-





(155,083 )



(41,043 )



(196,126 ) Business development



81,851





(27,436 )



11,392





65,807

Travel expense



(180,201 )



(19,608 )



8,118





(191,691 ) Filing fees



-





-





(22,696 )



(22,696 ) Transaction (gains) losses



(742 )



135,773





(1,642 )



133,389

Office expenses



4,007





(63,315 )



(68,106 )



(127,414 ) Communications expenses



64,632





32,398





28,187





125,217

Insurance expense



-





(5,401 )



1,257





(4,144 ) Other expenses



(35,946 )



3,529





114,521





82,104

Total

$ (760,736 )

$ (1,062,603 )

$ 952,254



$ (871,085 )

The total decrease of approximately $0.9 million in selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, as compared to the prior year was primarily due to the Company's continued monitoring of operations and the labor costs necessary to maintain or increase revenues, along with the reorganization of assignments in the International Transaction Solutions segment, which resulted in a decrease of approximately $351,000. These objectives were also responsible for the decrease of approximately $384,000 in professional fees associated with operations.

Professional fees were $2,252,681 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, as compared to $2,636,838 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, representing a decrease of $384,157 as follows:

Twelve months ended December 31, 2018

































































Professional Fees

North

American

Transaction

Solutions



International

Transaction

Solutions



Corporate

Expenses

&

Eliminations



Total

General Legal

$ 12,553



$ 39,503



$ 206,684



$ 258,740

SEC Compliance Legal Fees



-





-





152,168





152,168

Accounting and Auditing



-





7,815





390,000





397,815

Tax Compliance and Planning



-





-





25,500





25,500

Consulting



337,547





298,766





782,145





1,418,458

Total

$ 350,100



$ 346,084



$ 1,556,497



$ 2,252,681



Twelve months ended December 31, 2017

































































Professional Fees

North

American

Transaction

Solutions



International

Transaction

Solutions



Corporate

Expenses

&

Eliminations



Total

General Legal

$ 33,480



$ 38,386



$ 80,724



$ 152,590

SEC Compliance Legal Fees



-





-





275,112





275,112

Accounting and Auditing



-





15,433





412,943





428,376

Tax Compliance and Planning



-





-





55,400





55,400

Consulting



471,903





765,365





488,092





1,725,360

Total

$ 505,383



$ 819,184



$ 1,312,271



$ 2,636,838



Variance

































































Professional Fees

North

American

Transaction

Solutions



International

Transaction

Solutions



Corporate

Expenses

&

Eliminations



Increase /

(Decrease)

General Legal

$ (20,927 )

$ 1,117



$ 125,960



$ 106,150

SEC Compliance Legal Fees



-





-





(122,944 )



(122,944 ) Accounting and Auditing



-





(7,618 )



(22,943 )



(30,561 ) Tax Compliance and Planning



-





-





(29,900 )



(29,900 ) Consulting



(134,356 )



(466,599 )



294,053





(306,902 ) Total

$ (155,283 )

$ (473,100 )

$ 244,226



$ (384,157 )

Non-cash compensation expense was $142,000 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, as compared to approximately $2.9 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017. A summary of 2018 and 2017 non-cash compensation activity follows:

2018 Non-Cash Compensation Activity:













# of Shares



# of Options





Amount



Issued



Issued

Board of Directors & Employee stock and Options

$ 142,017





9,919





-

Stock issued for consulting



-





-





-

Stock issued for acquisitions



-





-





-

Total for 2018

$ 142,017





9,919





-



2017 Non-Cash Compensation Activity:













# of Shares



# of Options





Amount



Issued



Issued

Board of Directors & Employee stock and Options

$ 2,827,200





242,324





45,106

Stock issued for consulting



7,258





896





-

Stock issued for acquisitions



105,966





13,082





-

Total for 2017

$ 2,940,424





256,302





45,106



Bad Debt Expense:

We reflected a bad debt expense on the accompanying consolidated statements of operations, which represents uncollected fees of approximately $2.1 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, compared to bad debt expense representing uncollected fees of approximately $1.3 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017. The increase of approximately $800,000 from the prior year primarily resulted from an increase of approximately 15.6% in gross revenues from our North American Transaction Solutions segment, which in the normal course of business resulted in an increase in net ACH rejects and uncollectible non-processing fees. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, total gross ACH rejects equaled approximately $4 million, of which $1.9 million was subsequently collected. We were able to pass through to independent sales organizations ("ISO's), via a reduction in commissions, $949,000 from the total gross ACH rejects.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, total gross ACH rejects equaled approximately $3.7 million, of which $2.4 million was subsequently collected. We were able to pass through to independent sales organizations, via a reduction in commissions, $603,000 from the total gross ACH rejects.

During the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, approximately $300,000 of the $4 million in gross ACH rejects was attributable to merchant processing losses, while the remaining $3.7 million was related to non- processing fees billed to merchants. Approximately $200,000 of the merchant processing losses was passed on to ISOs. This resulted in net processing losses of $100,000 or .004% of total volume.

During the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, approximately $400,000 of the $3.7 million in gross ACH rejects is attributable to merchant processing losses, while the remaining $3.3 million was related to non- processing fees billed to merchants. Approximately $323,000 of merchant processing losses were passed on to ISOs. This resulted in net processing losses of $101,000 or 0.004% of total volume.

Depreciation and amortization expense consists primarily of the amortization of merchant portfolios in connection with residual buyout arrangements, depreciation expense on equipment, client acquisition costs, capitalized software expenses, trademarks, domain names and employee non-compete agreements. Depreciation and amortization expense was approximately $2.5 million for the years ended Dec. 31, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2017.

Interest expense was approximately $847,000 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, as compared to approximately $1.2 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, representing a decrease of approximately $340,000, primarily due to payoffs of the MBF and RBL notes in the normal course of business.

Funding Source

Twelve months

ended

December 31,

2018



Twelve months

ended

December 31,

2017



Increase /

(Decrease)

MBF Notes

$ 10,359



$ 76,591



$ (66,232 ) RBL Notes



597,440





772,777





(175,337 ) PPS Note



169,501





168,233





1,268

Other



69,879





172,021





(102,142 ) Total

$ 847,179



$ 1,189,622



$ (342,443 )

Other income for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, of approximately $792,000 consisted primarily of a gain recorded on the transfer of Digital Provider's net assets to PayOnline (approximately $198,000), net gain in connection with the review and analysis of accounts receivable and accounts payable aging (approximately $856,000), gain on the write-off of TOT Group Russia (approximately $312,000), gain on the reversal of stock price guarantees in connection with the purchase of PayOnline that expired (approximately $313,000), partially offset by costs associated with common stock purchase agreement with ESOUSA Holdings, LLC (approximately $(227,000)), and approximately ($332,000) in miscellaneous other expenses.

Other income and expenses for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, consisted primarily of approximately $117,000 in foreign taxes and other expenses attributed to our International Transaction Solutions segment, as well as approximately $48,000 in miscellaneous other expenses in the North American Transaction Solutions segment.

The net loss attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to approximately $87,000 and $110,000 for the years ended Dec. 31, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2017, respectively. The loss was attributed to our North American Transaction Solutions segment. representing its 20% non-controlling interest in Aptito. The non-controlling interest reflects the results of operations of subsidiaries that are allocable to minority equity owners.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure

To supplement its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company provides additional measures of its operating results by disclosing its adjusted net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders. Adjusted net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders is calculated as net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders excluding non-cash share-based compensation and other non-operating, non-recurring items. Net Element discloses this amount on an aggregate and per share basis. These measures meet the definition of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that application of these non-GAAP financial measures is appropriate to enhance the understanding by the Company's investors of its historical performance through use of a metric that seeks to normalize period-to-period earnings.

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pursuant to Regulation G, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2017, is presented in the following Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018

GAAP



Share-based Compensation



Impairment Charge Relating to Goodwill



Total

Net (loss) income attributable to Net Element Inc. stockholders

$ (4,936,182 )

$ 142,017



$ 636,000



$ (4,794,165 ) Basic and diluted loss per share

$ (1.28 )

$ 0.04



$ 0.16



$ (1.08 ) Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share



3,868,324





















3,868,324



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017

GAAP



Share-based Compensation



Impairment Charge Relating to Goodwill



Total

Net (loss) income attributable to Net Element Inc. stockholders

$ (9,913,485 )

$ 2,940,424



$ -



$ (6,973,061 ) Basic and diluted loss per share

$ (5.04 )

$ 1.49



$ -



$ (3.55 ) Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share



1,967,676





















1,967,676



Additional information regarding Net Element's results for its year ended Dec. 31, 2018, may be found in Net Element's annual report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 1, 2019, and may be obtained from the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S., the Company aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using blockchain technology solutions and Aptito, our cloud-based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions. Net Element was ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500. In 2017 we were recognized by South Florida Business Journal as one of 2016's fastest-growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.NetElement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Net Element and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the predictability and resilience of the Company's business model and whether the Company will be successful in achieving further growth and financial improvement. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Net Element's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Net Element's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its payment processing services; (iii) Net Element's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Net Element's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Net Element's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Net Element's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Net Element's business; (x) Net Element's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions; and (xii) adverse effects of potentially deteriorating U.S.-Russia relations, including, without limitation, over a conflict related to Ukraine, including a risk of further U.S. government sanctions or other legal restrictions on U.S. businesses doing business in Russia. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Net Element with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net Element anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Net Element assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

NET ELEMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31, 2018



December 31, 2017

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash

$ 1,645,481



$ 11,285,669

Accounts receivable, net



6,290,412





5,472,856

Prepaid expenses and other assets



1,749,221





2,282,614

Total current assets, net



9,685,114





19,041,139

Equipment, net



25,335





58,268

Intangible assets, net



6,441,743





3,127,760

Goodwill



9,007,752





9,643,752

Other long-term assets



604,070





460,511

Total assets

$ 25,764,014



$ 32,331,430



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 6,368,444



$ 6,785,459

Accrued expenses



2,535,947





3,212,438

Deferred revenue



1,495,849





1,712,591

Notes payable (current portion)



433,448





2,493,973

Due to related party



387,814





461,992

Total current liabilities



11,221,502





14,666,453

Notes payable (net of current portion)



5,946,046





4,521,449

Total liabilities



17,167,548





19,187,902



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Series A Convertible Preferred stock ($.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017)



-





-

Common stock ($.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 3,863,019 and 3,853,100 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)



386





385

Paid in capital



183,246,232





183,119,222

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,332,163 )



(2,530,238 ) Accumulated deficit



(172,292,252 )



(167,356,070 ) Stock subscriptions receivable



-





(50,585 ) Non-controlling interest



(125,737 )



(39,186 ) Total stockholders' equity



8,596,466





13,143,528

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 25,764,014



$ 32,331,430



NET ELEMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2018



2017

Net revenues















Service fees

$ 65,786,817



$ 58,723,928

Branded content



-





1,340,896

Total Revenues



65,786,817





60,064,824



















Costs and expenses:















Cost of service fees



55,617,171





49,934,371

Cost of branded content



-





1,302,841

Selling, general and administrative



9,758,688





10,629,773

Non-cash compensation



142,017





2,940,424

Bad debt expense



2,145,425





1,320,848

Depreciation and amortization



2,454,637





2,533,985

Total costs and operating expenses



70,117,938





68,662,242

Loss from operations



(4,331,121 )



(8,597,418 ) Interest expense



(847,179 )



(1,189,622 ) Other income (expense)



791,567





(236,009 ) Impairment charge relating to goodwill



(636,000 )



-

Net loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(5,022,733 )



(10,023,049 ) Income taxes



-





-

Net loss from continuing operations



(5,022,733 )



(10,023,049 ) Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest



86,551





109,564

Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders



(4,936,182 )



(9,913,485 ) Foreign currency translation



298,075





(43,623 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (4,638,107 )

$ (9,957,108 )

















Loss per share - basic and diluted

$ (1.28 )

$ (5.04 )

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted



3,868,324





1,967,676



NET ELEMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common Stock



Paid in



Stock



Comprehensive



Non-controlling



Accumulated



Equity (Deficiency)





Shares



Amount



Capital



Subscription



Income



interest



Deficit



in Assets

Balance December 31, 2016



1,535,350



$ 154.00



$ 163,920,066



$ -



$ (2,486,616 )

$ 70,378



$ (157,442,585 )

$ 4,061,397

Shares issued in connection with reverse stock split



3,117





0.31





1





-





-





-





-





1

Share based compensation



242,324





24.00





2,850,155





-





-





-





-





2,850,179

Shares issued for acquisitions



13,082





1.00





105,965





-





-





-





-





105,966

Shares issued to settle merchant liabilities



30,759





3.00





252,220





-





-





-





-





252,223

Shares issued for consulting services



19,896





2.00





228,416





(50,585 )



-





-





-





177,833

Shares issued in connection with debt restructuring



127,406





13.00





758,181





-





-





-





-





758,194

Shares issued under ESOUSA/Cobblestone agreements



1,881,165





188.00





15,004,217





-





-





-





-





15,004,405

Net loss



-





-





-





-





-





(109,564 )



(9,913,485 )



(10,023,049 ) Comprehensive loss - foreign currency translation



-





-





-





-





(43,622 )



-





-





(43,622 ) Balance December 31, 2017



3,853,100



$ 385.31



$ 183,119,222



$ (50,585 )

$ (2,530,238 )

$ (39,186 )

$ (167,356,070 )

$ 13,143,528

Share based compensation



9,919





0.99





127,010





-





-





-





-





127,011

Shares issued for consulting services



-





-





-





50,585





-





-





-





50,585

Net loss



-





-





-





-





-





(86,551 )



(4,936,182 )



(5,022,733 ) Comprehensive loss - foreign currency translation



-





-





-





-





298,075





-





-





298,075

Balance December 31, 2018



3,863,019



$ 386.30



$ 183,246,232



$ -



$ (2,232,163 )

$ (125,737 )

$ (172,292,252 )

$ 8,596,466



NET ELEMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2018



2017

Cash flows from operating activities















Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders

$ (4,936,182 )

$ (9,913,485 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities















Non-controlling interest



(86,551 )



(109,564 ) Share based compensation



142,017





2,940,424

Deferred revenue



(216,742 )



356,619

Net Non-cash items in other income



(1,202,201 )







Impairment for Goodwill



636,000









Provision for bad debt



16,238









Depreciation and amortization



2,454,637





2,533,985

Non-cash interest



73,442





114,802

Changes in assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable



(1,503,755 )



3,002,425

Prepaid expenses and other assets



384,403





(1,047,811 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



971,202





(2,943,154 ) Net cash used in operating activities



(3,267,492 )



(5,065,759 )

















Cash flows from investing activities

































Purchase of portfolios and client acquisition costs



(5,413,264 )



(1,885,098 ) Receipt of excess deposits



-





149,826

Purchase of equipment and changes in other assets



(114,931 )



(103,341 ) Net cash used in investing activities



(5,528,195 )



(1,838,613 )

















Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from sale of common stock



-





14,884,435

Proceeds from indebtedness



2,131,500





3,678,824

Repayment of indebtedness



(2,785,134 )



(998,780 ) Related party advances



-





-

Contributed capital



-





-

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(653,634 )



17,564,479



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(34,399 )



(20,899 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash



(9,483,720 )



10,639,208



















Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year



11,733,271





1,094,063

Cash and restricted cash at end of year

$ 2,249,551



$ 11,733,271



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information















Cash paid during the period for:















Interest

$ 773,737



$ 1,074,820

Taxes

$ 261,871



$ 86,942

Shares issued for redemption of indebtedness

$ -



$ 379,874

Shares issued in settlement of related party debt

$ -



$ 378,253



