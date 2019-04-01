HCT Group Honors Passing of Founder Chris Thorpe

January 29, 1944 - March 4, 2019

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCT Group -- It is with profound sadness that we announce our beloved founder, Chris Thorpe passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born January 29, 1944 in Northampton, England.

Chris began his career in 1968 at British Petroleum Plastics Division. In 1985, he joined Laffon and was instrumental in its growth and success through to its acquisition in 1991.

He founded HCT in 1992 with his wife Clare and eldest son James out of a spare room of his London home. Chris was a passionate innovator and a true pioneer in our industry. He forged relationships with and supported young brands, some of which remain HCT's most important clients today. He loved creating new designs and developed, amongst others, the now iconic MAC packaging. He is fondly remembered by everyone who knew him for his delightful charm and distinctive style.

Chris leaves behind a lasting legacy. HCT has grown from that spare room into an international organization with over 300 employees in nine offices spread across the globe. He continuously invested in HCT and acquired and built eight manufacturing facilities, employing thousands of people. Even after he retired, Chris remained committed to HCT and called his sons daily for updates.

He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Clare, his sons James and Tim, and eight grandchildren. Chris will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. His generosity, wit and kindness live on in his family and in the company he built.