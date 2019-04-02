UBTECH and Marvel Team Up to Give "You" the Super Hero Powers of Iron Man: Introducing the Iron Man MK50 Robot

Walking, talking Iron Man robot and augmented reality experience bring Tony Stark to life, allowing you to create, control, code, and battle in Iron Man's world

SHENZHEN, China, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you been waiting too long for Avengers 4: Endgame? Do you think Robert Downey Junior will survive from the trailer after leaving a message to the Mark 50? Or will he defeat Thanos? Nevertheless, the awesome power of Iron Man's armor is now in your hands with the Iron Man MK50 Robot, the first-ever humanoid robot inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The Iron Man MK50 Robot combines advanced robotics with augmented reality to give you a superhero experience worthy of Tony Stark himself.

The Iron Man MK50 robot by UBTECH is the strongest hero in the Marvel Universe. The magical thing is that Marvel fans can be like a superhero. Get in on the action through your Iron Man MK50 robot's ability to control its movements, lights, and sounds using a mobile device; complete augmented reality missions; customize the robot's face with your own; and code original, custom action sequences to personalize your own robot.

The AR game is inspired by the Marvel Universe, allowing the robot to stand on the "tracking pad" to restore the Avengers battlefield. Suit up in Mark 50, complete the AR mission to build the robot nanotechnology equipment library. In the AR game, you will get new weapons and upgrade the armor through different levels, and it will become the invincible superhero in the immersive situation.

"I am Iron Man": upload your own face and voice seconds to change Iron Man

The face mask of the Iron Man MK50 robot is another highlight, and it can be perfectly combined with the face of Marvel fans. By uploading videos and their own voice into the Iron Man MK50 robot, fans can instantly transform into Iron Man and become the coolest superhero.

"The ultimate dream of Marvel fan": Let Iron Man complete a specific task and performance

Marvel fan can simply drag the programming module to create a sequence of actions and an exclusive experience. Iron Man MK50 Robot is built by UBTECH Robotics, a global leader in intelligent humanoid robotics and AI technologies, and will be available in this April.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/843397/UBTECH_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/843396/UBTECH_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/843395/UBTECH_3.jpg