Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Schibsted Media Group has on 1 April 2019 transferred 5,000 B-shares to key employees in connection with incentive programs.
In addition, Schibsted Media Group has on 1 April 2019 through a broker bought 5,000 own B-shares at a price of NOK 312.44 per share. The buyback is conducted in accordance with the authorization provided by the Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors on 3 May 2018. The purpose of the buyback is to increase the number of treasury shares available for use in connection with Schibsted's ordinary stock- and incentive program for own employees, and to have the correct number of outstanding shares in preparation for the planned spin-off of Adevinta.
After the transactions Schibsted ASA holds 256,227 treasury A-shares and 30,000 treasury B-shares.
Oslo, 2 April 2019
SCHIBSTED ASA
Espen Risholm
IRO
Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire