Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Schibsted Media Group has on 1 April 2019 transferred 5,000 B-shares to key employees in connection with incentive programs.

In addition, Schibsted Media Group has on 1 April 2019 through a broker bought 5,000 own B-shares at a price of NOK 312.44 per share. The buyback is conducted in accordance with the authorization provided by the Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors on 3 May 2018. The purpose of the buyback is to increase the number of treasury shares available for use in connection with Schibsted's ordinary stock- and incentive program for own employees, and to have the correct number of outstanding shares in preparation for the planned spin-off of Adevinta.

After the transactions Schibsted ASA holds 256,227 treasury A-shares and 30,000 treasury B-shares.

Oslo, 2 April 2019

SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm

IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

