Revolutionising Restaurant POS: Epos Now Wins New York Design Award

ORLANDO, Florida, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with the likes of Microsoft, Google, Apple, PepsiCo, and more, Epos Now has been awarded gold in the 2018 New York Design Awards for helping bars and restaurants reduce operational costs and improve customer satisfaction through their Kitchen Display System (KDS).

Tailored to aid small to medium businesses, Epos Now's KDS, andacts as a restaurant's best resource to decrease customer wait times, increase the efficiency of chefs and line cooks and turn tables quickly while delivering top-quality service.

Revolutionizing Back-of-House

The kitchen is the beating heart of a restaurant. With a KDS, even the most complicated orders are easy to input, read and execute. Intuitive features include:

Gain Efficiency - With the average order taking 45 seconds to reach the kitchen, Epos Now's KDS saves a business averaging 70 orders per night a whopping 52.5 minutes (over 6 hours per week)

Through KDS, food allergies and modifications to menu items are clearly highlighted and relayed to cooks, making it easier for patrons and servers to accurately alert kitchens of food limitations in real-time. That means less food sent back to the kitchen and less waste impacting revenue.

Time is money in the restaurant and bar industry, and Epos Now's KDS saves proprietors both through cutting out operational costs and bleeding of time and resources. Eliminating food waste and optimizing staff's time on the clock means a serious return on investment.

Printing and sorting through orders in a kitchen is a messy process. Tickets get greasy and splattered with food, making them hard to read or totally illegible. KDS provides a straightforward, clean way of sorting orders and getting food to customers on-time and in a clean and efficient manner.

Chefs like to keep a tight grip on their team, and KDS empowers them to see which stations are dragging down ticket times and what time of day more hands are needed on the line to ensure top quality food and service.

Forget the old process of printing a ticket for each order and risking running out of paper, holding up orders or losing them in the shuffle. The more paperless a restaurant can be, the more efficient it becomes.

- Forget the old process of printing a ticket for each order and risking running out of paper, holding up orders or losing them in the shuffle. The more paperless a restaurant can be, the more efficient it becomes. Streamline Communication: Epos Now's KDS allows back-of-house staff to easily assess the state of affairs in a busy restaurant. A chef would rather know he or she has 72 total mozzarella sticks to make instead of tallying up 12 orders at 6 per order. Instead of the white noise of counting incoming orders and getting overwhelmed, cooks can easily read the exact number of certain dishes coming their way. They can focus not on how in the weeds they are, but on what's most important: delivering quality food on time and moving on to the next order.

About Epos Now

With our proprietary and award-winning KDS, we've progressed food and beverage technology in a brilliant way, breaking barriers yet again on improvements to our powerful hospitality POS solutions.

Learn more about how we save our customers money with our dynamic hospitality POS system and contact our team for a free demo of our restaurant point of sale solution.

