Curetis Introduces Unyvero AMR Atlas to Support Adoption of Rapid DNA Testing for Antibiotic Resistance





Knowledge base of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) markers tailored specifically to Unyvero Applications

Developed by Curetis' subsidiary Ares Genetics and

powered by ARESdb

Initial focus on Unyvero Pneumonia Applications

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, April 2, 2019, 08:00 am CET - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that it will introduce its newly developed Unyvero AMR Atlas at the upcoming 29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), which will take place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on April 13-16, 2019.

The Unyvero AMR Atlas is a knowledge base of genetic antimicrobial resistance markers (AMR) that is specifically designed for Curetis' Unyvero Application Cartridges. The Unyvero Platform allows rapid testing for a broad range of pathogens and antibiotic resistance markers associated with life-threatening infections in hospitalized patients. The Unyvero AMR Atlas provides Unyvero users with well-structured, marker-centric overviews of the available knowledge on the respective AMR markers featured on the Unyvero Application Cartridges.

The information provided by the Unyvero AMR Atlas includes mechanisms of resistance, antimicrobial drug classes affected by these mechanisms, prevalence of such markers in different bacterial pathogens and, most importantly, the accuracy of the markers in predicting resistance to these drugs. For clinicians, this information is key in considering the significance of the respective resistance markers when determining the optimal therapeutic strategy for patients with life-threatening infections. Thereby, they can realize the full potential of the rapid test results obtained with the Unyvero platform.

The cloud-based Unyvero AMR Atlas has been developed by Curetis' subsidiary Ares Genetics (Vienna, Austria) and builds on ARESdb, Ares Genetics' AI-powered reference database on the genetics of antimicrobial resistance. ARESdb currently covers detailed genetic data on more than 35,000 bacterial strains including quantitative data on the resistance phenotype of more than 100 antibiotics. The Unyvero AMR Atlas is initially tailored to Curetis' Unyvero Pneumonia Applications, which includes HPN and LRT Cartridges for lower respiratory tract infections in Europe and the USA, respectively.

"While rapid syndromic testing holds great promises in improving infectious diseases management, it is not sufficient anymore to only provide information on the causative pathogen but also to test for the resistances already acquired by such pathogens," said Dr. Achim Plum, Chief Business Officer of the Curetis Group and Managing Director of Ares Genetics. "However, interpreting the presence or absence of genetic resistance markers in the context of clinical decision making is quite complex. With the Unyvero AMR Atlas, the relevant scientific and clinical information on such markers are made available at the fingertips of our Unyvero customers via a well-structured and intuitive user interface. We expect that this will support the wide-spread adoption of such marker in routine clinical settings."

"With the introduction of the first release of the Unyvero AMR Atlas at ECCMID 2019, we are excited to engage with the clinical microbiology community to demonstrate the benefits of this knowledge base in day-to-day decision making and the feedback will help with further development and enhancement of the platform," explained Faranak Atrzadeh, Senior Vice President, Scientific Affairs and Marketing at Curetis.

The Unyvero AMR Atlas will be featured at the Curetis booth (#1.65) at ECCMID 2019 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on April 13-16, 2019.

###

About Curetis

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH is developing next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines the presumably most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.comand www.ares-genetics.com.



Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should", and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact Details

Curetis GmbH

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr@curetis.comor ir@curetis.com

www.curetis.com

Curetis International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info(@)akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

Attachment