Solar households that choose to participate in the trial in New South Wales will receive direct cash payments of up to AUD $135 ($95) per year, depending on the size of their battery systems.A 1 MW virtual power plant (VPP) trial has been launched by electricity supplier Ausgrid and Canberra-based management and control technology provider Reposit Power, with 233 customers throughout NSW, including 170 suburbs in Sydney, the Central Coast region and the Hunter Valley. The trial is open to households that already have Reposit Power's battery management systems installed. It promises annual savings ...

