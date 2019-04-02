Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: SeaTwirl AB, LEI: 549300NMNCLPGWFJYU35 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: STW SE0009242175 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by SeaTwirl AB on April 1, 2019 at 18:20 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous April 2, 2019, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB