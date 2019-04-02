With Two New Degrees from the University of Colorado Boulder, Coursera's Portfolio Grows to 14 Degrees from Leading Universities

Coursera, the world's leading online learning platform, today revealed increased degree momentum at its annual Partners Conference in London, which connects a global community of educators, learners, and industry leaders. The University of Colorado Boulder and Coursera will launch a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering (MS-EE) and are pursuing a Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS)*, bringing the total number of degrees announced on Coursera's platform to 14.

The University of Colorado Boulder's MS-EE will focus on industry applications of electrical engineering in embedded systems, power electronics, and photonics, while the MS-DS will be an interdisciplinary degree that draws upon the faculty's expertise in data science, statistics, computer science, geospatial analytics, and natural-language processing. The pathway to enrollment for the MS-EE is expected to open in 2019. The University of Colorado Boulder intends to follow with the MS-DS.

Admission to both degrees is performance-based, so there are no prerequisites or an application. Students simply need to pass a series of courses for admission to the degree program.

"The MS-EE and MS-DS are driven by the University of Colorado Boulder's vision to innovate education, shape tomorrow's leaders, and deliver impactful programs to the globe. With performance-based admissions, an entirely modular curriculum, and stackable credentials, the degrees also return to Coursera's original mission of educational access for a new global economy," said William Kuskin, Vice Provost and Associate Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives at the University of Colorado Boulder. "These programs lead us into the future of education. Together with Coursera, we can change the world."

At this year's Partners Conference, Coursera also announced an expansion of its MasterTrack program portfolio, including a Spatial Data Analysis and Visualization MasterTrack program from the University of California, Davis* that is in active development.

Coursera's MasterTrack program breaks portions of master's programs into modules, so students can earn a university-issued credential online at a breakthrough price. Students who complete a MasterTrack program and are admitted into the university's related master's program can have their progress count towards the degree.

"The 2019 Partners Conference is a fantastic opportunity for Coursera to collaborate with a global community of university partners and industry leaders on new ways to serve learners in an era of rapid change and evolving skills," said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera. "Degrees and credentials are essential parts of this equation, and we're thrilled to showcase how far we've come in just a year with multiple new degrees and MasterTrack Certificates launching on the Coursera platform."

Since the 2018 Partners Conference, Coursera has announced five new degrees on the platform, including the two degrees from the University of Colorado Boulder. Last week, Coursera and Imperial College London announced one of the world's first online master's degrees in machine learning. Coursera also launched a Global MBA from Macquarie University and a Master of Computer and Information Technology from the University of Pennsylvania over the last year.

* The Master of Science in Data Science degree is subject to final approval by the University of Colorado and the Spatial Data Analysis and Visualization MasterTrack program is subject to final approval by the University of California, Davis.

About Coursera

Coursera was founded by Daphne Koller and Andrew Ng with a vision of providing life-transforming learning experiences to anyone, anywhere. It is now the world's largest online learning platform for higher education. 190 of the world's top universities and industry educators partner with Coursera to offer courses, Specializations, and degrees that empower over 40 million learners around the world to achieve their career goals. Over 1,800 companies trust the company's enterprise platform Coursera for Business to transform their talent. Coursera is backed by leading venture capital firms such as Kleiner Perkins, New Enterprise Associates, GSV Capital, and Learn Capital.

