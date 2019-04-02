Marketing Technology Firm Concep Sets Out New Vision Following Management Buy-Out

LONDON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing technology firm Concep has just completed a successful MBO. The senior team, led by investors Beaumont Capital, has bought the company from its external shareholders, including former founders, for an undisclosed sum.

With offices in London, New York, Sydney and Sofia, Concep currently provides around 300 clients in the legal and professional services industry with digital marketing solutions. More than 50% of Concep's clients are law firms, including a significant number of the global top 250.

Dan Morgan CEO explains this was the right time for the MBO as being independent will spur them to take advantage of new opportunities in the marketplace:

"New technologies, changing business models and fee structures are driving radical change in the legal and professional services sectors. We are seeing the rise of a new breed of marketing technologists who need a simple-to-use platform to connect their marketing activities, data, processes and clients more efficiently. Concep is well-placed to help clients get the full value from technology so that they can make a more strategic impact on business outcomes. The MBO will enable us to increase investment in our core platform principles of deliverability, security, integration and speed. It's the reason Concep is fast-becoming the leading martech partner of choice for legal and professional services."

Since Concep was founded in 2002 the platform has developed significantly. It now extends beyond email campaigns providing a comprehensive digital marketing solution. Sector-specific workflows, content automation, event registration management and other easy-to-use tools help marketers work smarter and deliver faster ROI on their high-value content and marketing activity.

Concep's platform integrates deeply with CRM systems including Dynamics 365 and LexisNexis InterAction or Salesforce as well as with other best-in-breed marketing software and apps used by the sector.

Freddie Hustler, Sales Director, believes that the real value lies in being able to surface data from multiple sources to create useful intelligence using dashboards or Power BI.

"We are a world away from the old days of 'spray and pray' campaigns. Concep's easy-to-use marketing technology and integrations mean that data can be surfaced and connected with other client data to create marketing and BD intelligence. That is what will help our clients achieve their business goals. It places us in a stronger-than-ever market position, and we are excited for the future."

Concep received financial advice from BKL, London and legal advice from Penningtons Manche.