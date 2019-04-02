MediSpend's CEO & Co-Founder to Present at 9th Annual CBI Global Transparency Reporting Congress

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michaeline Daboul, MediSpend chief executive officer and co-founder, will address the challenges of compliance in the digital age at the 9th Annual CBI Global Transparency Reporting Congress at 11:45 a.m. on April 2, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The session, "Advanced Technologies and Strategies for Compliance in the Digital World," will explore current compliance challenges, the challenges associated with the proliferation of data from multiple sources and demonstrate how predictive compliance data adds value to your business.

"Companies are failing because they're not keeping up with technological advances and the competitive strengths they enable," said Daboul. "The use of advanced technology to aggregate enterprise data will modernize end-to-end workflows and drive effectiveness of compliance data to add value to the business."

CBI's 9th Annual Global Transparency Reporting Congress provides up-to-date information on regulations and trends in reporting and managing transparency of payments to healthcare providers by bio/pharmaceutical and medical device firms. This conference will offer differing insights for how to achieve a globally compliant culture across the organization, as well as transform the ethics of the organization.

About MediSpend

MediSpend is a global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies. We help pharmaceutical, medical device, dental, and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend Compliance Cloud enables life sciences companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate and analyze enterprise data, and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation, and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, with offices in Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit MediSpend online at www.medispend.com.

