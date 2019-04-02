All-in-One Case Offers Laptop-like Typing Keyboard and Front and Back Protection

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced the Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO, an all-in-one backlit keyboard case for the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation). Leveraging 20 years of typing experience and reimagining the best-selling SLIM FOLIO product for iPad Pro, the SLIM FOLIO PRO provides a comfortable, laptop-like typing experience on your iPad Pro with reliable Bluetooth LE pairing in a protective case for wherever you work.

Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO: All-in-one case offers laptop-like typing keyboard and front and back protection (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Many of us work away from a traditional desk these days, so whether your office is at the kitchen table, a couch, a neighborhood cafe or an airport lounge you need a complete and easy typing solution," said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. "The new Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO brings even more versatility to iPad Pro, with a high performance backlit keyboard layout that lets you work at your highest level. With one click it makes your iPad Pro more like a laptop for easy typing whenever and wherever you need it."

Whether you're typing, sketching or reading, SLIM FOLIO PRO is adjustable to meet your needs:

Typing : Dock the iPad Pro upright and start typing comfortably on an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard. Every keystroke is fluid, natural and accurate, and the scissor mechanism of the SLIM FOLIO PRO beneath each key delivers the perfect bounce for fast, accurate typing. The keyboard also features a full row of iOS shortcut keys to control brightness, volume and more.

: Dock the iPad Pro upright and start typing comfortably on an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard. Every keystroke is fluid, natural and accurate, and the scissor mechanism of the SLIM FOLIO PRO beneath each key delivers the perfect bounce for fast, accurate typing. The keyboard also features a full row of iOS shortcut keys to control brightness, volume and more. Sketching : Tuck the keyboard under the iPad screen to take notes or create your next masterpiece with Apple Pencil (2nd gen). The sides of the case are open so you can charge Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) without removing the case and when you're done sketching, slide the Apple Pencil inside the magnetic latch, where it won't get lost or in the way.

: Tuck the keyboard under the iPad screen to take notes or create your next masterpiece with Apple Pencil (2nd gen). The sides of the case are open so you can charge Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) without removing the case and when you're done sketching, slide the Apple Pencil inside the magnetic latch, where it won't get lost or in the way. Reading : Simply fold the SLIM FOLIO PRO keyboard back for easy reading of your favorite ebooks, news articles, magazines and more.

SLIM FOLIO PRO securely holds iPad Pro in a lightweight case that keeps corners protected and doesn't weigh you down, keeping your iPad safe from scuffs, scratches and spills. A secure magnetic latch keeps the case securely closed when not in use to protect your iPad screen.

With Bluetooth LE pairing, setup is simple and the case maintains a reliable wireless connection between iPad Pro and keyboard. Once connected, your keyboard automatically remembers your device every time you open your iPad Pro to type. The rechargeable battery lasts up to three months on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO is expected to be available in April 2019 at Logitech.com and select retail stores. SLIM FOLIO PRO for the 11-inch iPad Pro is $119.99, and SLIM FOLIO PRO for the 12.9-inch (3rd Generation) iPad Pro is $129.99. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Blue Microphones, ASTRO Gaming and Logitech G. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

