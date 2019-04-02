Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 02-Apr-2019 / 09:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC The affiliates list of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC as of March 31, 2019 is published. Website used by the Issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 Date when the text of the document is posted on the website used by the issuer to disclose information: April 02, 2019 ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 8031 EQS News ID: 794509 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2019 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)