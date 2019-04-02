Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Agrokor Holding's debt restructuring has been finished on 1 April 2019 02-Apr-2019 / 09:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - April 02, 2019. Agrokor Holding's debt restructuring has been finished on 1 April 2019, which has provided financial tools to Sberbank Group including those that grantrights to about 40% of net assets of Fortenova Group TopCo B.V. (the Netherlands). For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 8032 EQS News ID: 794519 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 02, 2019 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)