ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG (ITM), a group of specialized radiopharmaceutical companies and United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (UIH), a leader in next generation precision cancer imaging and innovative medical IT solutions, announced today that they have signed an agreement to collaborate in marketing and sales of ITM and UIH imaging and related products to clinical customers in China and worldwide.

ITM holds a leading position in the development, production and, thanks to an unrivalled logistics network, global supply of a new generation of medical radioisotopes, radiopharmaceuticals and equipment whilst UIH is a market forerunner in the development and production of a full portfolio of medical products covering the entire process of diagnostic imaging, radiotherapy and medical information technology.

Hence both companies have strong experience in the field of precision cancer imaging, complementary products as well as similar market objectives. ITM will supply its imaging products to UIH PET/CT installations in China. At the same time, it has been agreed that joint efforts will be made to develop new global markets and clinical sites. Since the products of both companies are complex hightech system technologies, small on site teams will be established to take care of direct supplies, trainings for the handling of ITM radionuclides and equipment as well as for processing and application in conjunction with the UIH PET/CT installations. In addition, the collaboration includes innovation and optimization of Precision Oncology imaging, from imaging agents through to image processing, digitization of imaging, patient flows, patient management and patient support.

"We are very excited about our partnership with United Imaging," said Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM. "Due to their long-term experience in the diagnostic and radiotherapy market, United Imaging is the right partner for us to expand our business into the dynamic and significant Chinese market. This strategic collaboration is a clear win-win for ITM and United Imaging, as both companies are experiencing significant growth in their core areas, enabling us to collectively expand the supply of radiodiagnostic imaging in Precision Oncology in the Chinese and worldwide market."

"The strengths and expertise of both companies complement each other very well," added Al Zhang, Co-President of United Imaging. "Our experience in the field of PET imaging and medical IT solutions coupled with ITM's production and global supply of next generation radioisotopes in more than 250 sites in 46 countries enables us to open up further markets. The partnership aims to focus our combined energies on a broader customer base and thereby driving growth of both companies in the global cancer imaging market."

