FogChain Corp.: FogChain's RadJav Rapid Application Development Platform Pushes Out Major New Release and Enters Beta

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN CARLOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / (OTCQB: FOGCF; CSE: FOG; FRA: MUU3) FogChain Corp.("FogChain" or the "Company") is excited to announce a major new release update with Trident's rapid application development suite, RadJav. Trident is a unified cross-platform application development, testing and monitoring services solution. RadJav, an integral part of the Trident platform, is the rapid application development suite which enables developers to quickly and cost-effectively create new applications using a single code-base while being natively deployed across desktops, tablets, mobile devices and the web. RadJav is fully integrated with all major operating systems such as Linux, Windows, macOS, Android and iOS.

Trident's RadJav just released its latest version (version 0.30.0) and now moves from the Alpha phase into the Beta phase. Highlights of this latest release include:

Create native applications using a single codebase across all mainstream desktop, tablet and mobile operating systems

Fully integrated with FogChain's Trident platform for development, testing and monitoring

Cryptographic library included for the development of secure apps

Visual Studio code is integrated and will be fully bundled for easy setup and deployment of applications

Bundled batch file scripts to easily and quickly create iOS and Android apps

Easily create databases using RocksDB, an embeddable key-value store for fast storage

Full documentation, templates, and examples provided in our GitHub repository

FogChain's CEO, James Cerna, commented, "RadJav's latest release significantly contributes to the efficiency and effectiveness we achieve in the developing applications for our clients. This elevates our Trident platform to an entirely new level as an end-to-end development, testing and monitoring solution for enterprises and development firms, and enables us to deliver one of the most compelling and cost-effective technologies in the marketplace. We're very grateful to our talented development team for its efforts to achieve this major milestone and for its vision to create such an incredible piece of software."

Nathanael Coonrod, VP of Engineering for FogChain and the inventor of RadJav, stated, "We've been looking forward to this day for a long time and are very excited about releasing our full Beta version of RadJav. With the recent integrations of Android, Visual Studio Code and Chrome Developer Tools, we believe that developers and enterprises alike can achieve significantly greater yield out of their development efforts with added simplicity, lower cost and less time to market."

The new release is available on FogChain's website (https://www.fogchaininc.com/download.html), as well as through our main software and documentation repository at GitHub (https://github.com/FogChainInc/RadJav/releases).

About FogChain Corp.

FogChain (OTCQB: FOGCF; CSE: FOG) is a fully integrated, end-to-end software development life cycle (SDLC) and quality assurance solutions provider. Combined with a decentralized Fog (edge network) and high-performance application development platform, FogChain's suite of services and technology provides application development at scale with greater speed, greater efficiency and at a lower cost. With the recent explosive demand for more edge computing and security within the Micro-Service, IoT, mobile data and driverless vehicle space, FogChain's Build-Once-Deploy-Everywhere software architecture provides developers with a suite of tools and resources that bridges devices and operating systems, and the ability to build and launch exciting new applications in a unified environment.

Learn more at www.FogChainInc.com

