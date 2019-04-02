STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nordic Growth Market stock exchange is pleased to announce that SVS Securities Plc has been approved as a member at NGM. SVS is expected to participate in trading commencing April, 2019.

"Today it is our pleasure to announce that SVS has been approved as a new member of the exchange. SVS further strengthens the possibilities of foreign capital to direct access the Nordic market", says Tommy Fransson, Deputy CEO of NGM.

"We would like to thank the Nordic Growth Market on the acceptance of SVS as a market member. It is our intention to make SVS the obvious choice for facilitating UK investment into the Nordic markets, and being accepted as a member firm of NGM is an important step on this journey. Whether it be listing of equities or bonds, or simply providing access to clearing services, we believe that SVS can assist in the growth and development of the Nordic markets", says Demetrios Hadjigeorgiou, CEO of SVS Securities Plc.

For more information, please contact:

Tommy Fransson

Deputy CEO

Nordic Growth Market

+46-8-566-390-49

tommy.fransson@ngm.se

Demetrios Hadjigeorgiou

CEO

SVS Securities Plc

+44-020-3700-0100

Demetrios.hadj@svssecurities.com

About SVS Securities Plc

SVS Securities was established in 2003 as a traditional Stockbroker advising clients on investment opportunities and helping them achieve their objectives. Since then, SVS has expanded its business model by offering Online Execution-Only trading and Forex trading.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-growth-market-ngm/r/svs-securities-plc-has-been-approved-as-a-member-at-ngm,c2778749

The following files are available for download: