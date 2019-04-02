Led by IPGL CEO, Michael Spencer, the investment will accelerate research and development efforts and distribution of Elvie Pump and Elvie Trainer

Elvie, the health and lifestyle brand developing smarter technology for women, today announces a $42 million Series B led by IPGL and supported by Octopus Ventures and Impact Ventures UK. Delivering best-in-class products requires significant innovation and development and this new round of financing will accelerate Elvie's research and development efforts, as well as growing brand awareness and distribution for Elvie Pump and Elvie Trainer across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Founded in 2013, Elvie's first product, Elvie Trainer, is an award-winning app-connected Kegel trainer that helps women strengthen their pelvic floor using fun, five-minute workouts with real time biofeedback. Last year, the femtech company launched its second innovation, Elvie Pump, the world's first silent wearable breast pump, which creates an entirely new pumping experience that offers women complete freedom and mobility.

"Whether it's menstruation, pregnancy or menopause, women's bodies have been shrouded in taboo for centuries. We know so many issues of womanhood can be improved by technology, and there is so much potential in this space," said Tania Boler, CEO, Elvie. "We are delighted to have the support of Michael Spencer on our journey to create extraordinary products that improve women's lives. This financing will enable us to continue innovating, while driving global scalability to meet customer needs."

With most healthcare products and solutions designed, developed, and delivered by men, there has been a massive gap in the consumer technology market for solutions to tackle common issues women face. Only 32% of women surveyed* believe technology is designed for them, with 70% of women citing look, feel, and tone as key shortcomings. To address this, Elvie is working to create solutions to the issues that matter most to women from pregnancy and childbirth, to periods and menopause.

"The female-health sector has historically been underserved by technology and there are very few companies addressing women's health challenges," said Michael Spencer. "Women's health and wellness should not be a niche market and Elvie is pioneering smarter technology for women with a mission to improve women's health outcomes globally."

As consumer demand dramatically increases for better women's healthcare, Elvie is experiencing unprecedented growth. Elvie's annual revenue run-rate has tripled over the past six months and is expected to grow by another 5x by the end of the year. Elvie Pump has been a consumer favorite since it disruptive launch, with tens of thousands of women currently on the waitlist to order.

Elvie's progress has been widely recognized by many independent experts, with Elvie Trainer winning more than 12 awards for innovation and design. Additionally, Elvie Pump has been awarded six accolades, including a 2018 International Design Award and IoT Breakthrough Wearable Device of the Year Award, while also being named a Consumer Electronics Show 2019 Innovation Honoree and Babylist Best of Baby Tech 2019. Working in partnership with the NHS, Elvie Trainer is also the first at-home biofeedback device available for UK patients.

