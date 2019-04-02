DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Financing MBH Corporation plc secures EUR20 million capital commitment to support acquisition strategy 02-Apr-2019 / 09:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *MBH Corporation plc secures EUR 20 million capital commitment to support acquisition strategy* *London, 2 April 2019 - MBH Corporation plc ("MBH"), a diversified investment holding company, has secured commitment for a financing facility with Global Emerging Markets Group ("GEM"). GEM has signed an agreement with MBH Corporation plc which allows MBH to a draw down an equity facility worth up to EUR 20 million. * The proceeds from the facility provide a flexible tool to MBH's acquisition strategy. The company looks at EPS accretive and synergistic acquisitions, and can now consider those which might require a cash component to close, along with the share component. As a result, this agreement allows MBH to broaden its portfolio by adding new businesses in different verticals and geographies. Under the terms of the agreement, MBH will have access to the facility for up to 5 years. GEM undertakes to subscribe to, or acquire ordinary registered MBH shares upon MBH's discretionary exercise of a draw down notice. MBH will control the timing and amount of any draw down, and has the right, not the obligation, to draw down on the full commitment amount. The maximum draw down is subject to certain share trading volumes. GEM will also be issued 4 million options for the 5-year exercise period priced at EUR 2.10 for the first year and a 50% premium of the share price for the remainder of the term. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: Callum Laing, Non-Executive Chairman of MBH comments: 'Having the GEM facility available, gives us a war chest to explore many more great businesses that can add to our portfolio. We have a broad pipeline of acquisition targets and expect to close several transactions in Q2 2019. The new facility is also a ringing endorsement of our business that an institution like GEM wants to partner with us as we scale.' *About GEM* Global Emerging Markets (www.gemny.com) was founded in 1991. GEM is a USD 3.4 billion investment group having completed 385 transactions in over 70 countries. The firm is an alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles across the world. *About MBH * MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent, accretive acquisition of excellent companies. www.mbhcorporation.com [1] *Contacts for IR and media enquiries:* MBH Corporation plc, Charlotte Fordham, charlotte@unity-group.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953 Kirchhoff Consult AG, Nicole Schüttforth, nicole.schuettforth@kirchhoff.de, +49 (0)40 609186 64 02-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: MBH Corporation Plc Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh SW18 3SX London United Kingdom E-mail: fo@mbhcorporation.com Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/ ISIN: GB00BF1GH114 WKN: A2JDGJ Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt EQS News ID: 794503 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 794503 02-Apr-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c7407999fbedc6ca1bfc6ca1f1263cf6&application_id=794503&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

