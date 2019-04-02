HotelRunner Recognized by Booking.com as Its Premier Connectivity Partner and the Top Connectivity Performer

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / HotelRunner, the leading sales channel management platform and B2B network for hotels and OTAs, received Partner Achievement Award from Booking.com, the world's leading online reservation platform, as its Top Connectivity Performer for 2018, also becoming a Premier Connectivity Partner for 2019.

Booking.com's Connectivity Partner Programme is designed to stimulate and boost the performance of its partners aiming to grow businesses together. The "Premier' status of the program is to reward partners based on their performance in helping properties grow, improving the performance of the properties and the experience of their guests.

Booking.com acknowledged HotelRunner as its Premier Connectivity Partner based on several performance benchmarks including the quality of the delivered service, agile support that is provided and the technology infrastructure required to integrate Booking.com APIs successfully. Meeting all the performance benchmarks of Booking.com and exceeding them, HotelRunner also received the Partner Achievement Awards for its state-of-the-art technology with the "Top Connectivity Performer" title.

Rolf Nijdam, Global Head of Connectivity Partnership Programs at Booking.com, said, "Last year we launched our first full year programme with all of our connectivity partners worldwide. The objective of our connectivity partner programme is to strengthen our partnership and grow our businesses together. Throughout this first year, we were very delighted to see the involvement and investments of our partners. It was even more amazing to see that HotelRunner was able to perform successfully on all of our defined programme requirements. They were able to have all of our APIs connected with their platform and actively supported accommodations in performing much better on Booking.com.

"We really value the dedication of HotelRunner and are very happy that they believe so strongly in growing together with Booking.com, helping our mutual accommodations get the most out of their businesses. Therefore, we would like to thank HotelRunner for all of their investments so far and hope to grow further together in 2019!"

Director of Partner Success at HotelRunner, Riza Kaynak said, "We have a long-standing and continuously growing strategic business partnership with Booking.com. On our way to gaining the Premier Connectivity Partner title, we have integrated thousands of new properties to Booking.com platform and introduced Booking.com's innovations to our existing properties. As a result of this strategic business partnership and hard work, we are delighted that HotelRunner's innovative technology and its dedicated team are awarded worldwide by Booking.com. We look forward to growing together with Booking.com."

HotelRunner is present in 193 countries ranging from small and boutique hotels, bed and breakfasts, and daily rentals to enterprise hotels and chains. Properties can increase their sales on Booking.com, using HotelRunner's specially designed features and integrations for Booking.com.

About HotelRunner

Founded in 2011, HotelRunner is a distribution platform and B2B network for accommodations and travel agencies to find, contract, connect and transact with each other online. HotelRunner has more than 35,000 accommodation partners and over 150 travel agency partners from 193 countries. HotelRunner is a Booking.com Premier Connectivity Partner, Airbnb Preferred Software Partner, Agoda Innovative Supplier, Oracle Gold, Skyscanner and Google Hotel Ads Partner.

About Booking.com

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com is one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of Booking Holdings Inc., Booking.com now employs more than 17,000 employees in 198 offices in 70 countries worldwide. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in over 40 languages, offer 28,344,854 total reported listings, and cover 146,926 destinations in 228 countries and territories worldwide.

