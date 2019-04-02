Ontario Power Generation (OPG) has completed the Nanticoke solar project on schedule and according to budget. The array has been built at the former Nanticoke Generating Station site, on the shores of Lake Erie near the town of Port Dover.OPG worked on the installation, which spans 260 acres, in cooperation with the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corp. and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. The Toronto-based utility first announced the 44 MW solar project last year. The collaboration is its fourth First Nation partnership, according to an online statement. It did not reveal ...

