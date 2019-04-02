API Market Size Worth $268.12 Billion By 2026 | CAGR: 6.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market size is expected to reach at USD 268.12 billion by2026 registering a CAGR of 6.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising trend of outsourcing APIs and growing prevalence of various target diseases, such as cancer, Cardiovascular Disease (CVDs) are anticipated to boost the market. Huge capital is required in API production as the process needs extremely systematic protocols. Pharmaceutical companies can actually benefit from outsourcing API production, as it eliminates the need for installing expensive manufacturing units. Moreover, strategic outsourcing enables companies to focus on their core competencies, ultimately resulting in increased productivity. These factors are also estimated to drive the demand in future.

Key suggestions from the report:

Synthetic APIs held the largest share of the API market in 2018 owing to easy availability of raw materials and easier protocols for synthesis of these molecules

Biotech APIs are estimated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast years due to rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and higher efficiency of these molecules

Captive manufacturers led the market owing to intensive capitalization of major key players in development of high-end manufacturing facilities

Merchant manufacturers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period

Generic APIs are expected to register a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period on account of factors, such as expiration of patents of branded drugs and lower cost

Cardiology segment led the overall market in 2018. Increasing prevalence of target diseases worldwide and high demand for fast-acting drugs are some of the key factors responsible for the segment growth

North America held the largest market share in 2018. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% over the estimated period

Some of the major companies in the market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; AbbVie Inc.; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Cipla Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Albemarle Corporation; Mylan N.V.; Aurobindo Pharma; Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Read 120 page research report with TOC on "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type of Synthesis (Biotech, Synthetic), By Type of Manufacturer (Captive, Merchant), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market

Growing geriatric population across the globe is also likely to contribute to the market expansion. Estimates published by the WHO suggest that the global base of population pertaining to the age group of 65 years and above is expected to rise from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050. Latin America, in particular, is projected to witness fastest growth, in terms of geriatric population, followed by Asia (66%), Africa (64%), North America (41%), and Europe (23%). Patent expiration of blockbuster drugs, growing outsourcing activities due to high manufacturing costs, and stringent regulations for API production are expected to intensify the market competition. As part of strategic geographic expansion, many companies are setting up manufacturing plants in the developing regions like Asia Pacific.

Grand View Research has segmented the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market on the basis of type of synthesis, type of manufacturer, type, application, and region:

- API Type of Synthesis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2026)

Biotech

Monoclonal Antibodies



Recombinant Proteins



Vaccines

Synthetic

- API Type of Manufacturer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2026)

Captive

Merchant

- API Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2026)

Generic

Innovative

- API Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2026)

Cardiology

Generic



Innovative

Oncology

Generic



Innovative

CNS & Neurology

Generic



Innovative

Orthopedic

Generic



Innovative

Endocrinology

Generic



Innovative

Pulmonology

Generic



Innovative

Gastroenterology

Generic



Innovative

Nephrology

Generic



Innovative

Ophthalmology

Generic



Innovative

Others

- API Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa

Find more research reports on Pharmaceuticals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Neglected Tropical Diseases Drugs and Vaccines Market - Neglected tropical diseases drugs and vaccines market comprise diseases that affect largely developing countries but due to increased international migration, these diseases are now a concern in developed nations.

Neglected tropical diseases drugs and vaccines market comprise diseases that affect largely developing countries but due to increased international migration, these diseases are now a concern in developed nations. Skeletal Dysplasia Market - Skeletal dysplasia market encompasses a broad number of genetic and rare disorders that affect mainly the cartilage and bone.

Skeletal dysplasia market encompasses a broad number of genetic and rare disorders that affect mainly the cartilage and bone. Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market - Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a type of rare genetic disorder that is often characterized by recurring episodes of angioedema or severe swelling owing to dysfunction or deficiency of C1 inhibitor in the individuals' blood. The recurrent episodes of the condition are caused due to triggers such as anxiety, dental procedures, surgery, medications and illnesses.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter