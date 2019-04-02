ACACIA MINING PLC - Annual Report Publication

2 April 2019

Acacia Mining plc

LSE:ACA

("Acacia" or the "Company")

Annual Report Publication

Acacia informs the market that the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for 2018 are available to view and download on Acacia's website: http://www.acaciamining.com.

The 2019 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Notice, the Annual Report and Accounts for 2018 and all other accompanying materials will be dispatched to shareholders on 25 April 2019 ahead of Acacia's planned AGM on Thursday 23 May 2019. We will provide a further update to shareholders when AGM materials are available.

ENQUIRIES

For further information, please visit our website: www.acaciamining.com or contact:

Acacia Mining plc

Sally Marshak, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

+44 (0) 20 7129 7150

Camarco

Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About ACACIA

Acacia Mining plc (LSE:ACA) is the UK holding company of the Acacia Group, Tanzania's largest gold miner and one of the largest producers of gold in Africa. The Acacia Group has three mines, all located in north-west Tanzania: Bulyanhulu, which is owned and operated by Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Limited, Buzwagi, which is owned and operated by Pangea Minerals Limited and North Mara, which is owned and operated by North Mara Gold Mine Limited. The Acacia Group also has a portfolio of exploration projects in Kenya, Burkina Faso and Mali. Acacia Mining plc is a UK public company headquartered in London. It is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with a secondary listing on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange. Barrick Gold Corporation is the majority shareholder of Acacia Mining plc.

