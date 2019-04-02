Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Distribution of shares and directorate change 02-Apr-2019 / 10:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Daily Mail and General Trust plc Euromoney: Distribution of shares and directorate change 2 April 2019 Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) announces that earlier today DMGT made a distribution in specie of shares in Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (Euromoney). For each 'B' share held at 6.00 p.m. on 1 April 2019, 0.42951 of a Euromoney Share was distributed (subject to the rounding policy described in the shareholder circular published by DMGT on 5 April 2019). Further to the completion of the distribution in specie, Kevin Beatty, CEO of dmg media and DMGT executive director and Tim Collier, DMGT's Chief Financial Officer have stood down from the Euromoney Board of Directors. Mr Beatty has also stood down from Euromoney's Remuneration Committee and Mr Collier has stood down from Euromoney's Audit Committee. In addition, Mr Collier and Mr Beatty have each stood down from Euromoney's Nominations Committee. Name and contact number for queries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: 0203 615 2904 Daily Mail and General Trust plc Northcliffe House 2 Derry Street London W8 5TT www.dmgt.com Registered in England and Wales No. 184594 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8034 EQS News ID: 794631 End of Announcement EQS News Service

