ZephyrTel also joins AWS Partner Network, ramps up cloud development

ZephyrTel, a division of ESW Capital dedicated to serving global telecommunications operators, is pleased to announce that it has today signed a telecom-focused Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This agreement comes less than a year after ZephyrTel's formation and is testament to the company's growth strategy and focus on cloud leadership in the Telco market. The strategic collaboration agreement will initially be focused on a joint go-to market approach based on ZephyrTel's industry leading Customer Experience Management platform, ResponseTek for Telco, which was the first ZephyrTel solution to be migrated to AWS.

Work is already underway to migrate other ZephyrTel solutions to AWS, including Mobilogy, OASIS Cloud Contact Centre, Volt Delta 360 Directory Assistance, PeerApp and Vasona, as well as NewNet Messaging and the Invigorate Rating and Charging platform which ZephyrTel acquired in December 2018.

ZephyrTel's Dev Factory is also working with AWS in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) space and development is underway on the first suite of predictive analytics applications built on AWS.

Mike Shinya, CEO of ZephyrTel, said, "We are dedicated to partnering with our 330 global Telco Operator customers on their journey to becoming Digital Telcos. We expect our cloud offerings to deliver Total Cost of Ownership savings to our customers of up to 90% and we are thrilled to work with AWS's dedicated Telecom business to extend our joint offerings."

"Telecommunication service providers are accelerating their migration to AWS in order to deliver lower total cost of IT for their organizations as well as increase automation of their services and business processes in order to drive agility and innovation for their customers," said Jean-Philippe Poirault, Vice President and Global Head of Telecom, Amazon Web Services EMEA SARL. "We are excited to support ZephyrTel in delivering cloud-deployable telecom solutions on AWS to enable and accelerate the digital transformation journey of our shared customers."

AWS Partner Network

The agreement will also see ZephyrTel join the AWS Partner Network (APN) with immediate effect. The APN is a global partner program that helps APN Partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support.

About ZephyrTel

Launched in early 2018, ZephyrTel has rapidly scaled up to reach $70M revenues in a short space of time. ZephyrTel has installations in over 50 countries around the world and its customers include more than 330 of the global leading Telecom Operators. The company has access to over 4000 of the world's top talented engineers and other skilled professionals, available through affiliated company Crossover for Work's platform. ZephyrTel is currently serving the telecommunications industry worldwide with software products for retail, infrastructure, mobile, cloud, and customer experience and is continuously extending its telco product range. More information is available at www.zephyrtel.com.

