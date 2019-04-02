On 26 March, MyBucks (MBC) announced a recapitalisation proposal aimed at strengthening its balance sheet, which is urgently required given the current high level of gearing and negative equity at the parent entity level. The recapitalisation will be entirely non-cash and MBC will require bridge financing until it issues new shares against cash. Simultaneously, Dave van Niekerk agreed to retire from the CEO position and was replaced by Timothy Nuy, MBC's former CEO. In response to the release, MBC's share price suffered considerable losses (currently at €1.22 vs €3.56 at close on 25 March).

