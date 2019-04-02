As indicated at January's trading update, YouGov had a strong H119. 18% revenue growth (10% underlying) blends +34% from Products & Services with +4% from Custom. More notable, though, is the step up in adjusted operating margin from 16% in H118 to 19% as the syndicated data model starts to show its value. Management has outlined ambitious new, five-year targets; looking to double group revenue and operating margin and achieve a CAGR of over 30% for EPS. With the continuing investment requirement, we expect stronger progress towards these targets in the second half of the period. Nevertheless, they underpin the valuation.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...