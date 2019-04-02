The company has received financial support of PLN 50 million ($13 million) for the project from the Polish national development bank. The facility will produce BIPV cells and panels based on ML System's quantum dots technology.Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK), Poland's state-owned national development bank, has agreed to provide PLN 50 million in funds to Polish BIPV cell and module manufacturer ML System. The company will use the funds to build a BIPV panel factory in Zaczernie, a village in southeastern Poland, according to a BGK press release. The module manufacturer will begin construction ...

