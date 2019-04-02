Frozen Fruit Market to be Driven by Rising Innovation in Packaging Sector and Boom in Online & Retail Spaces Till 2023 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global frozen fruit market is set to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Freezing is one of the basic and least time consuming preservation methods. Under ideal conditions, gives best results in terms of food preservation such as holding the nutrients intact. Frozen fruits and vegetable is a widely growing business that helps in reducing the risk of life threatening diseases. Being a calorie-free food, it is rich in nutrition, offers great taste and available in various product forms. From the nutrition point of view, the recipes prepared with frozen fruits are highly compatible with those prepared with cooked ingredients.

Frozen fruit market is driven by rise in demand for frozen fruits due to innovation in packaging sector, rise in disposable income and boom in online & retail spaces. In addition, benefits associated with the consumption of frozen fruits are promoting the brand value for the companies. Moreover, the increasing landscape of frozen fruit industry across the world is exhibiting a higher CAGR during the forecast period. However, packaging issues and preservation challenges is likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

By type, the frozen fruit market is segmented as watermelon, banana and strawberry. Banana and watermelon types hold a higher market share due to increased demands in the North America and Asia-Pacific sector.

Geographical segmentation for frozen fruit industry spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North American and European markets are anticipated to rise at a higher pace due to the industrial growth and innovation in packaging sector. Availability of demand and rise of e-commerce propels the market growth in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to have a higher market share due to change in lifestyle of population and growing awareness for benefits associated with consumption of fruits. The key players profiled in the frozen fruit market report are Pinnacle Foods Inc, Kendall Frozen Fruits Inc, Ardo N.V., SunOpta Inc, Uran Food Group Limited, Welch Foods and Kerry Group Plc.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Frozen Fruit in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

o North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

o Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

o Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

o South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

o Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

o Ardo

o Dole

o Crop's nv

o MIRELITE MIRSA

o Simplot

o Pinnacle Foods

o Wawona Frozen Foods

o SunOpta

o Titan Frozen Fruit

o Earthbound Farm

o Blueberries

o Cherries

o Strawberries

o Raspberries

o Apples

o Apricots

o Peaches

o Others

o Direct consumption

o Processing consumption

