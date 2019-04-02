The new version of Veeam's fastest growing product will further cement the company's dominance in the Microsoft Office 365 backupmarket, providing businesses with 30x faster backup, improved security, and enhanced customer visibility and analytics

Veeam Software, the leader in Backup solutions that enable Intelligent Data Management, today announced the new Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3, offering organizations even faster backup, improved security, enhanced visibility and analytics. As enterprises are responsible for protecting their Office 365 data, Veeam's solution delivers secure backup for Office 365 Exchange Online, SharePoint Online OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Teams, enabling quick recovery of individual items and efficient eDiscovery of backup data for Office 365 or hybrid environments.

"A majority of organizations are adopting the Microsoft Office 365 platform and while Microsoft provides management and uptime for the cloud-based services, it is the individual company's responsibility to protect their data. Veeam's innovative solutions give organizations the control to intelligently manage and retain access to their business-critical information for regulatory governance, compliance and recovery purposes," said Danny Allan, Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. "And it is resonating with businesses across the globe. Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 has been downloaded by more than 55,000 organizations, representing seven million Office 365 users. This solution represents 549 percent year-over-year growth and now takes the place as our fastest-growing product. With the market acceptance and demand of this solution, we expect version 3 to further accelerate our dominance in this space."

The rapid market adoption and growth of Microsoft Office 365 has also created an opportunity for service providers to offer backup solutions to the more than 140 million Office 365 users in a $2.5 billion market. With Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3, Veeam Cloud Service Providers (VCSPs) assist with secure backup of Office 365 Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business data; quickly restoring individual items through a number of flexible receiver options and providing the capability to efficiently automate and scale an Office 365 backup revenue stream.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3 eliminates the risk of losing access to business-critical data and ensures the organization remains in control. Version 3 makes it easier to efficiently back up and reliably restore Office 365 Exchange, SharePoint and OneDrive data with:

Up to 30x faster backup for SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business, dramatically shortening Office 365 backup windows from hours to minutes and from minutes to mere seconds.

Improved security for Office 365 backup data with support for multi-factor authentication.

Enhanced visibility and analytics with Office 365 data protection reports that assist with identifying unprotected mailboxes while managing license and storage use.

Pricing and Availability

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3 is available immediately in one- to five-year annual subscriptions, with the ability to be billed annually or up-front. The best value is a three-year subscription, billed upfront at a MSRP of $1.20 per user, per month. For additional details on Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 pricing, visit https://www.veeam.com/backup-microsoft-office-365-pricing.html. To download a FREE 30-day trial, visit: https://www.veeam.com/backup-microsoft-office-365.html.

Free Community Edition

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Community Edition provides access and control of Office 365 data for free with functionality identical to that of the paid version but is limited to 10 users and 1 TB of protected SharePoint data. Download Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Community Edition here: https://www.veeam.com/free-backup-microsoft-office-365.html.

Registration is now open for VeeamON 2019,the world's premier event for Intelligent Data Management, which will take place May 20 22, 2019, in Miami, FL. Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3 will be a key product featured at the conference including deep dive demos, sessions and experts. Nearly 10,000 customers, partners and influencers attended VeeamON 2018 in Chicago, IL and the regional VeeamON Forum events held all around the world.

Supporting Quotes:

"Adopting Office 365 adds a flexible cloud dimension to storing and sharing business data; however, data protection isn't included. Maintaining a backup that's independent of the Office 365 ecosystem offers assured data access, protection and greater control over business-critical email and documents. Furthermore, the independent backup can serve as a reference dataset for applications such as eDiscovery and analytics." Steven Hill, senior storage analyst at 451 Research

"Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3 is significantly faster, providing greater efficiency. With the previous version, the initial full backup for OneDrive and SharePoint site took about 35 minutes running in parallel. Now, we were able to finish it all in five minutes," said Preben Berg, CTO at Cloudio, a Silver Veeam Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) partner

"SharePoint Online (and by extension OneDrive) backup times have significantly improved from upwards of five hours to no more than 30 minutes allowing us to run our backup jobs hourly for a greater RPO." Joshua King, senior infrastructure and automation administrator of Hastings District Council agrees that increased backup speed and quick restoration is an unquestionable benefit.

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the leader in Backup solutions that enable Intelligent Data Management. Veeam Availability Platform is the most complete backup solution for helping customers on the journey to achieving success in the 5 Stages of Intelligent Data Management. Veeam has 330,000+ customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 66% of the Global 2,000, with customer-satisfaction scores at 3.5x the industry average, the highest in the industry. Veeam's global ecosystem includes 61,000+ channel partners; Cisco, HPE, NetApp and Lenovo as exclusive resellers; and 21,000+ cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005306/en/

Contacts:

Veeam Software Director, Global Public Relations

Heidi Monroe Kroft, 614-339-8200 x8309