Act-On Software Accelerates Innovation and Scalability with Leading Cloud-Native Platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry(R)

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / Act-On Software, the leading Adaptive Marketing platform that drives personalized and purposeful multi-channel marketing, doubles down on accelerated innovation and scalability as it announces a new collaboration with Pivotal, the revolutionary cloud-native platform provider.

Pivotal Cloud Foundry® (PCF) enables Act-On to deliver on the high security and scalability needs of its mid-market and enterprise customers while also facilitating more rapid creation and deployment of software features. As one example, PCF's microservices approach to application development furthers Act-On's ability to release small, instantaneous releases with increased velocity. This means features are in customers' hands faster, allowing for more immediate feedback and time-to-value.

"Velocity is essential for success in today's marketing environment, and this need for acceleration compels us to provide innovative software to our customers as fast as possible," said Phil Sims, Chief Technology Officer at Act-On. "Since deploying PCF, we've seen a dramatic decrease in our cycle times to deliver to the market. PCF enables us to roll out innovations faster, a crucial differentiator that helps us best support our customers' evolving business needs."

Pivotal's solution powers Act-On by providing all of the advantages of the Cloud while significantly reducing complexity related to running a best-of-breed solution. Many of Act-On's customers have unique business challenges resulting in Act-On operating in several of the major public clouds as well as private cloud environments for customers. The Pivotal collaboration enables Act-On to adopt next-generation development practices routed in building customer-centric software. With PCF, Act-On is able to not only accelerate the delivery of scheduled releases, but also leverage the reduced overhead of discreet, iterative releases to collaborate with customers and respond to a continuous cycle of customer feedback.

Erin Hire, Senior Account Director at Pivotal, said, "We are pleased to be able to work with Act-On and look forward to collaborating with them to build world-class applications that are efficient, resilient, and secure."

Michael Grimshaw, Act-On's Senior Systems Engineer who spearheaded the PCF deployment, will speak at Cloud Foundry Summit in Philadelphia on April 3 from 3:35-4:05pm where he will share examples of the business value of successfully adopting PCF.

