Gold Eagle Co: Time-Saving Vehicle Wax Alternative, 303(R) Touchless Sealant, Now Available In-Store at O'Reilly Auto Parts

CHICAGO / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / Gold Eagle® Co, maker of 303® Products, today announced O'Reilly Auto Parts, a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, as the national retailer of the new 303® Touchless Sealant, a time-saving wax alternative with water-activated hydrophobic technology that lasts up to two times longer than traditional wax and doesn't require wiping or buffing. Available at more than 5,200 O'Reilly Auto Parts locations across the United States for $16.99, 303® Touchless Sealant (16 oz.) takes mere minutes to apply, compared to the lengthy process of traditional vehicle waxing, and offers immediate results, as water beads on the paint to indicate the vehicle's paint is protected.

'As we head into spring, we are thrilled to have full distribution at O'Reilly Auto Parts for our newest automotive product, 303® Touchless Sealant,' said Matthew Banach, senior director of marketing at Gold Eagle Co. 'The quick and easy-to-use spray and rinse product is ideal for both the do-it-yourself weekend warriors and professional detailers, making 303® Touchless Sealant a natural fit at O'Reilly Auto Parts, as consumers prepare for appearance care season.'

With SiO2 Technology, 303® Touchless Sealant provides superior water-beading protection and a deep, long-lasting, glossy shine. It also prevents UV damage and will help to protect against light scratches. Providing up to six months of protection, 303® Touchless Sealant works on all exterior surfaces, including clear coat, gel coat, fiberglass, plastics, windshields, wheels, tires and trim.

About Gold Eagle Company

Founded in 1932, Gold Eagle® Co. is a family owned and operated company that is an industry pioneer in the production and distribution of performance chemicals and surface treatments. Gold Eagle Co. is driven to produce innovative products that protect and preserve the things we love and its award-winning line up of products, includes STA-BIL®, 303® Products, TriNova®, & HEET® Gas-Line Antifreeze. Gold Eagle® Co. is committed to providing the ultimate customer service and has received the American Honda Service Award for 2018, marking the company's 12th consecutive year for this award. For more information, please visit www.goldeagle.com.

About O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company's website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O'Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of Dec. 21, 2018, the Company operated 5,219 stores in 47 states.

