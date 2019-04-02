SoftWatch: Neverware and Softwatch Announce Collaboration to Benefit Chrome Enterprise Customers

Softwatch's Chromebook Adoption Readiness (CBAR) analysis and Neverware's CloudReady operating system to help Google customers accelerate employee adoption and progression to the cloud

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / Softwatch, a leader in Application Usage Analytics, and Neverware, developer of the CloudReady operating system, announced today a new collaboration aimed at assisting Chrome Enterprise customers in increasing employee adoption of the Chrome ecosystem. Eligible companies will receive access to Softwatch's application analytics to find employees best suited to move from using legacy applications and operating systems to web-based applications and cloud-native devices using Neverware's CloudReady operating system. CloudReady, built on the same technology platform as Chromebooks and Chrome OS, turns existing computers into Chrome devices.

The joint collaboration follows Softwatch's recent announcement that it will offer a free three-month subscription of its Chromebook Adoption Readiness tool (CBAR) to all Chrome Enterprise customers and prospects.

Softwatch's CBAR tool, based on Softwatch's patented methodology of analyzing application usage and segmenting of end users, detects potential Cloud Workers-employees most likely to adopt Chrome OS and Chromebook devices. This information is provided to the client company, along with an analysis suggesting which technology resources already used by the Cloud Workers could be turned into Chrome devices through Neverware's CloudReady operating system. By optimizing the technology these workers already use, companies can quickly and efficiently transition to the Chrome OS ecosystem.

"The collaboration with Neverware is yet another step in the direction of providing our customers with a path to embrace Chrome OS and Chromebook devices regardless of their location," said Dror Leshem, CEO, Softwatch. "This collaboration is a logical step given our mutual relationship with Google and our shared desire to better serve Google customers."

Andrew Bauer, CEO, Neverware, said, "Companies around the world have used CloudReady as a catalyst for Chrome adoption by turning the computers they already own into Chrome devices. Using Softwatch's technology to proactively identify the employees and devices ready for that move is a huge win for Chrome Enterprise customers."

About Softwatch

Softwatch is a leader in Application Usage analytics. With its SaaS solution, it enables enterprises to effectively manage the transition of business applications to the cloud, optimize their hybrid cloud environment and reduce software spending. The Israel-based company has patents for its software usage and user segmentation solutions. For more information, visit www.softwatch.com.

About Neverware

Neverware is the New York-based developer of the CloudReady operating system, which enables schools and enterprise organizations to transform their existing hardware into simple, secure, and fast Chrome devices that can be managed seamlessly alongside Chromebooks. Since CloudReady's launch in 2015, thousands of schools, businesses and consumers across the US and around the world have used CloudReady to streamline and secure devices, embrace cloud resources, and simplify device management. For more information, or for a free trial of CloudReady, visit www.neverware.com.

