This study on the European security awareness training (SAT) market provides a comprehensive analysis of trends, perspectives, and market forecasts until 2023.

The segments covered include:

Awareness Modules

Behavioral Conditioning

Internal Security Communication

Apart from providing a thorough competitor analysis of key market participants across segments and the total market, this study highlights the opportunities that can be mined with the growing social engineering attacks and the associated threats to revenue and reputation of enterprises. The study also showcases market trends in the SAT market and the best practices for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) to follow while implementing an SAT solution.

Research Highlights

The European SAT market is expected to reach a size of $564.8 million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 26.1% over 2018-2023. Despite being in the early growth stage of the product lifecycle, the demand for a holistic SAT is high in Europe, partly owing to enterprises becoming cognizant of business continuity risks from security threats. However, lower entry barriers and high churn result in lower margins for vendors. The year 2018 saw many leading vendors getting acquired by endpoint security solution providers or managed service providers, pointing to a significant consolidation of the market in the near future. Vendors are embracing automated technology based solutions to streamline the detection and response process.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the size of the European security awareness training (SAT) market? How is it expected to change during the forecast period?

How is the market segmented? How does each segment influence the market size?

What are the key trends observed in the market at present? What developments can be expected during the forecast period?

Who are the leading competitors in each segment and globally?

How do market trends, customer needs, and technological trends differ across regions? How are market vendors adapting their strategies to suit local needs?

What are the growth opportunities for SAT vendors over the next five years?

Companies Mentioned

AwareGo

Cofense

CybeReady

IRONSCALES

KnowBe4

PeopleSec

Proofpoint Security Awareness Training

VigiTrust

