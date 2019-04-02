The "Human Factors in Cybersecurity Social Engineering and Security Awareness Training, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study on the European security awareness training (SAT) market provides a comprehensive analysis of trends, perspectives, and market forecasts until 2023.
The segments covered include:
- Awareness Modules
- Behavioral Conditioning
- Internal Security Communication
Apart from providing a thorough competitor analysis of key market participants across segments and the total market, this study highlights the opportunities that can be mined with the growing social engineering attacks and the associated threats to revenue and reputation of enterprises. The study also showcases market trends in the SAT market and the best practices for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) to follow while implementing an SAT solution.
Research Scope
Segment Analysis:
Geographical Analysis:
- The United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland)
- The Nordics (Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden)
Market Trends:
- Insights for CISOs
- Growth Opportunities
- Competitor Analysis
- Market Drivers and Restraints
Market Forecasts: 2019 to 2023
- Total European Security Awareness Training Market
- Awareness modules, Behavioral conditioning, and Internal Security Communication Segments
- The United Kingdom, France, Italy, DACH, and the Nordics
The base year for the study is 2018, with 2019-2023 as the forecast period.
Research Highlights
The European SAT market is expected to reach a size of $564.8 million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 26.1% over 2018-2023. Despite being in the early growth stage of the product lifecycle, the demand for a holistic SAT is high in Europe, partly owing to enterprises becoming cognizant of business continuity risks from security threats. However, lower entry barriers and high churn result in lower margins for vendors. The year 2018 saw many leading vendors getting acquired by endpoint security solution providers or managed service providers, pointing to a significant consolidation of the market in the near future. Vendors are embracing automated technology based solutions to streamline the detection and response process.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the size of the European security awareness training (SAT) market? How is it expected to change during the forecast period?
- How is the market segmented? How does each segment influence the market size?
- What are the key trends observed in the market at present? What developments can be expected during the forecast period?
- Who are the leading competitors in each segment and globally?
- How do market trends, customer needs, and technological trends differ across regions? How are market vendors adapting their strategies to suit local needs?
- What are the growth opportunities for SAT vendors over the next five years?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Overview Definitions
- Market Overview Regions Covered
- Market Overview Segmentations
- Insider Threat Attacking from Within
- Social Engineering
- Social Engineering in Numbers
- Social Engineering Techniques
- Evolution of Social Engineering
- SAT As-is State: Existence of Training
- SAT As-is State: Frequency
- Market Distribution Channels
- Market Distribution Channels Discussion
3. Drivers and Restraints Total SAT Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecast and Trends Total SAT Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Risks to Market Forecasts
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Demand Analysis
- Demand Analysis Discussion
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis Total SAT Market
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Key Vendor Profiles KnowBe4
- Key Vendor Profile Cofense
- Key Vendor Profiles AwareGo
- Key Vendor Profiles CybeReady
- Key Vendor Profiles IRONSCALES
- Key Vendor Profiles PeopleSec
- Key Vendor Profiles Proofpoint Security Awareness Training
- Key Vendor Profiles VigiTrust
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 AI
- Growth Opportunity 2 Gamification
- Growth Opportunity 3 Integrated Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 4 Mobile Virtualized
- Growth Opportunity 5 Personalization
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Market Trends
- Market Consolidation
- Localization
- Engaging Content
8. Insights for CISOs
- Address the Why
- Set the Environment
- Evaluating Vendors
- Measuring Success
- Common Mistakes to Avoid
9. Awareness Modules Segment Analysis
- Awareness Modules Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
10. Behavioral Conditioning Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
11. Internal Security Communication Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
12. Country Analysis The United Kingdom
- United Kingdom Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Demand Analysis
- Revenue Forecast and Demand Analysis Discussion
13. Country Analysis France
- France Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Demand Analysis
- Revenue Forecast and Demand Analysis Discussion
14. Country Analysis Italy
- Italy Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Demand Analysis
- Revenue Forecast and Demand Analysis Discussion
15. Regional Analysis DACH
- DACH Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Demand Analysis
- Revenue Forecast and Demand Analysis Discussion
16. Regional Analysis Nordics
- Nordics Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Demand Analysis
- Revenue Forecast and Demand Analysis Discussion
17. The Last Word
- Legal Disclaimer
18. Appendix
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Partial List of Companies Interviewed
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- AwareGo
- Cofense
- CybeReady
- IRONSCALES
- KnowBe4
- PeopleSec
- Proofpoint Security Awareness Training
- VigiTrust
