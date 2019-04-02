Textile Films Market Worth $6.2 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Textile Films Market by Type (Breathable and Non-breathable), By Material (PE, PP, PU, Others), By Application (Hygiene, Medical, Sportswear, Protective Apparel), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America)-Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Textile Films Market is projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2018 to USD 6.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The increased demand for hygiene products, growing awareness around feminine and child hygiene, increase in aging population, and R&D in premium hygiene products are driving the textile films market. The increasing demand for protective apparel due to increased construction activities in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The PE segment is projected to lead the textile films market during the forecast period.

Based on material, the PE segment is projected to lead the textile films market during the forecast period. PE is easily available and has properties such as high crystalline structure, proper density, light weight, and durability, which are responsible for its widespread use in hygiene, sportswear, and medical applications.

Medical application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the medical segment is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The use of textile films is increasing as they provide a liquid barrier, but at the same time allow breathability in the apparel. The demand for textile films in medical application is expected to grow in the near future owing to increased demand from hospitals, growing urbanization, new technological innovations, and awareness regarding prevention of infection in healthcare institutions.

APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in the textile films market between 2018 and 2023.

The textile films market in APAC has immense growth potential. The increasing demand for hygiene products owing to widespread awareness around proper hygiene and the growing urbanization and industrialization in the region are expected to fuel the demand for textile films during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are some of the key textile films markets in the region.

Some of the key players in the Textile Films Market are RKW Group (Germany), Covestro (Germany), Berry Global (US), Mitsui Hygiene (Thailand), Arkema (France), SWM International (US), and Toray Industries (Japan). Investment & expansion and merger & acquisition were the major growth strategies adopted by the market players between 2015 and 2018 to enhance their regional footprint and meet the growing demand for textile films in the emerging economies.

