Milestone Scientific, Inc.: Milestone Scientific Reports 70% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth and Positive Net Income for the Fourth Quarter of 2018

LIVINGSTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.

Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented, 'I am pleased to report we achieved 70% year-over-year growth in revenue and positive net income for the fourth quarter of 2018. We continue to see positive momentum in the commercialization of the CompuFlo® Epidural System. An Italian hospital has adopted CompuFlo for all its labor and delivery epidurals, after selecting the instrument for its real-time, objective intelligence that can help reduce failure rates. More than 1,500 epidural procedures have been performed by key opinion leaders across the globe and over the course of eight months, three major anesthesia journals published positive results of four CompuFlo clinical studies. These peer-reviewed studies offer independent evidence to providers that CompuFlo is a proven, safe alternative to the current standard of care. Positive trial feedback from anesthesiologists has found that the patented Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® in CompuFlo offers quantifiable data that builds physician and resident confidence. This can improve the efficacy of anesthesia while reducing complications and cost.'

'In February, we completed a $2.0 million public offering, plus a $250,000 private placement by an entity affiliated with Gian Domenico Trombetta, a Director of Milestone Scientific and Chief Executive Officer and Director of Wand Dental Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Milestone Scientific. His investment, coupled with my own participation in the public offering, further illustrate both the board and management's confidence in outlook for the business.'

For the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, revenues were approximately $3.8 million and $2.2 million, respectively. Total revenue increased by approximately $1.6 million, or 70%, which was due in part to a re-stocking order from Henry Schein, which was received and shipped in fourth quarter 2018 and the realization of deferred revenues associated with sales to Milestone China and its agents.



The gross profit for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $1.9 million, or 50% of revenue, versus $1.2 million, or 55% of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017. The decline in gross margin was related to inventory reserves and an allowance for sales related to Milestone China.



Operating loss for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was approximately $(211,000) versus $(1.7) million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Net profit for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was approximately $550,0000, or $0.14 per share, versus a net loss of $(1.8) million, or $(0.06) per share, in the prior year.



For the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, revenues were approximately $9.6 million and $11.3 million, respectively. Dental revenues decreased by approximately $1.8 million, which was principally related to decreased devices and handpiece sales in the United States and Canada by approximately $541,000 in 2018 and a decrease in international sales in 2018 by approximately $1.2 million due to a reduction in shipments to Milestone China. The reduction in shipments to Milestone China is due to Milestone China working through inventory purchases from 2017 and the modification to their business strategy to better serve the China dental market. Domestic inventory purchases by Henry Schein have been reduced due to a lower target inventory model within Henry Schein. Medical revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was approximately $120,000 versus $2,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017.



Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $4.4 million, or 46% of revenue, versus $6.9 million, or 62% of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2018 included a reserve of approximately $309,000 for hand pieces and reserve of $1.2 million for the deferred cost of handpieces and devices sold to Milestone China Ltd.



Operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2018 was approximately $(8.0) million versus $(5.2) million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Operating loss for 2018 included a $1.5 million write-down of long- lived assets (i.e., certain patents). Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $(7.1) million, or $(0.20) per share, versus a net loss of $(5.1) million, or $(0.16) per share, in the prior year.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

December 31,

2018



December 31, 2017













Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 743,429



$ 2,636,956

Accounts receivable, net



1,978,456





1,535,513

Accounts receivable, related party, net



100,000





1,725,450

Note receivable from financing transaction, current



-





500,000

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



414,541





436,410

Deferred cost, related party



50,000





1,109,671

Inventories, net



1,921,051





3,379,209

Advances on contracts



648,783





697,192

Total current assets



5,856,260





12,020,401

Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net



82,557





141,760

Patents, net



435,273





2,789,748

Note receivable from financing transaction, noncurrent



-





650,000

Other assets



26,878





26,878

Total assets

$ 6,400,968



$ 15,628,787

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 1,205,396



$ 977,623

Accounts payable, related party



1,663,849





985,678

Accrued expenses and other payables



1,481,715





2,179,268

Accrued expenses, related party



-





108,640

Deferred profit, related party



421,800





751,500

Deferred revenue, related party



100,000





1,725,450

Total current liabilities



4,872,760





6,728,159

Deferred gain from financing transaction



-





1,400,000

Total liabilities

$ 4,872,760



$ 8,128,159

















Commitments and contingencies































Stockholders' equity















Series A convertible preferred stock, par value $.001, authorized 5,000,000 shares, and 7,000 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $7,000,000 as of December 31, 2018 and 2017)



7





7

Common stock, par value $.001; authorized 50,000,000 shares; 33,859,034 shares issued,2,470,565 shares to be issued and 33,825,701 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018; 33,191,571 shares issued, 1,401,247 shares to be issued and 33,158,238 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2017;



36,330





34,593

Additional Paid in Capital



88,414,718





86,689,084

Accumulated deficit



(85,999,929)





(78,568,284)

Treasury stock, at cost, 33,333 shares



(911,516)





(911,516)

Total Milestone Scientific Inc. stockholders' equity



1,539,610





7,243,884

Noncontrolling interest



(11,402)





256,744

Total stockholders' equity



1,528,208





7,500,628

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,400,968



$ 15,628,787



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



2018



2017

Product sales, net

$ 9,622,076



$ 11,281,886

Cost of products sold



5,190,775





4,312,507

Gross profit



4,431,301





6,969,379

















Selling, general and administrative expenses



10,645,206





11,930,951

Research and development expenses



245,636





272,746

Impairment of long lived assets



1,539,794





-

Total operating expenses



12,430,636





12,203,697

Loss from operations



(7,999,335)





(5,234,318)

Other expenses



(7,232)





(4,930)

Interest income



7,447





9,298

Loss before provision for income taxes and equity in net losses of equity investments



(7,999,120)





(5,229,950)

Provision for income taxes



(23,986)





(19,093)

Loss before equity in net earnings (losses) of equity investments



(8,023,106)





(5,249,043)

Earnings from Milestone Education



1,635





-

Earnings (loss) from China Joint Venture



329,700





(120,510)

Net loss



(7,691,771)





(5,369,553)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(260,126)





(182,760)

Net loss attributable to Milestone Scientific Inc.

$ (7,431,645)



$ (5,186,793)

















Net loss per share applicable to common stockholders-















Basic

$ (0.21)



$ (0.16)

Diluted

$ (0.21)



$ (0.16)

















Weighted average shares outstanding and to be issued-















Basic



35,299,034





32,703,897

Diluted



35,299,034





32,703,897



