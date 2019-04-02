Rapid7 Acquires NetFort to Bring Network Traffic Visibility and Analytics to its Insight Cloud

BOSTON, April 02, 2019to help customers securely advance.



Rapid7's Insight cloud delivers a unique combination of network visibility, security analytics, orchestration and automation used by organizations to manage risk, detect and stop attacks, and orchestrate security operations across their modern networks. The Insight cloud processes billions of events and monitors millions of assets daily, collecting and analyzing data from the endpoint to the cloud.

Bringing NetFort's network monitoring, traffic visibility and analytics capabilities into the Insight cloud will allow Rapid7 to consolidate even more data and analytics into a single platform for security and IT professionals. This will improve their ability to detect attacks, investigate incidents and gain increased visibility into devices that pose a risk to organizations.

"We were immediately impressed by NetFort's technology and the deep network protocol expertise inherent across the team," said Lee Weiner, Chief Product Officer at Rapid7. "By bringing NetFort's network data and analytics to our own platform, we enhance security analysts' capability to unearth risk, detect attacks, and investigate incidents more effectively."

"We are delighted to join Rapid7 and believe this is a testament to the capabilities of our people and our technology," said John Brosnan, Chief Executive Officer at NetFort. "Rapid7 will help us apply our network data insights across their cloud-based platform to improve the security posture of our customers."

The acquisition of NetFort is not expected to have a material financial impact to Rapid7's Annualized Recurring Revenue growth, revenue, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP net income per share for calendar year 2019, as guided on February 7, 2019.

About Rapid7

About NetFort

NetFort provides network traffic and security monitoring software for virtual and physical networks. NetFort's flagship product, LANGuardian, provides powerful, deep-packet inspection technology so that businesses have comprehensive visibility across their networks. Established in 2002, NetFort is headquartered in Galway, Ireland.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

