Alligator Bioscience: New Preclinical Data for ATOR-1144 Demonstrate Potential for Activation of Both the Innate and the Adaptive Immune System, as well as Direct Anti-tumor Effects

LUND, Sweden, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), today announce that new preclinical data on the drug candidate ATOR-1144 will be presented at the scientific conference AACR (American Association for Cancer Research), held in Atlanta on March 29 - April 3, 2019. ATOR-1144 is a first-in-class bispecific tumor-localized antibody targeting the checkpoint inhibitor CTLA-4 and the co-stimulatory receptor GITR (Glucocorticoid-Induced TNFR family Related).

The new preclinical data demonstrate that ATOR-1144 works through several pathways: activation of effector T cells, depletion of regulatory T cells (Tregs) and tumor cells and activation of NK (natural killer) cells, with potential for enhanced tumor cell killing. In addition, GITR is shown to be expressed on tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes and neoplastic cells in tumor samples from e.g. head and neck, esophageal, ovarian cancer, melanoma and B and T cell lymphoma, allowing for direct tumor cell killing.

"We are excited to present ATOR-1144 to the scientific community. It is a novel tumor-localizing CTLA-4 bispecific antibody with the potential for enhanced immune-activation of both the adaptive and the innate immune system, as well as direct anti-tumor effects. These properties are likely to act in concert and give ATOR-1144 the potential for superior efficacy," said Per Norlén, CEO of Alligator Bioscience.

Dr Anne Månsson Kvarnhammar, Senior Scientist at Alligator, will present a poster (#4077) with the title: "ATOR-1144 is a tumor-directed CTLA-4 x GITR bispecific antibody that acts by depleting Tregs and activating effector T cells and NK cells" on Tuesday, April 2, 1:00 p.m. EDT (7:00 p.m. CEST). The poster will then be available on www.alligatorbioscience.com.

This information is such information as Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1:30 p.m. CEST on April 2, 2019.

About ATOR-1144

ATOR-1144 is a bispecific IgG1 antibody drug candidate targeting both CTLA-4 and GITR. It is a combination of a GITR specific antibody isolated from ALLIGATOR-GOLD, while the CTLA-4 part was developed by FIND optimization of CD86, a natural CTLA-4 ligand.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 and ATOR-1144. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 55 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc. for global development and commercialization.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Director Investor Relations & Communications

Phone +46-46-540-82-06

E-mail: cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com

