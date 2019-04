The two acquisitions completed since the IPO in February 2018 contributed to a 7% year-on-year revenue growth during H119, even though the German machine vision market was flat. The recent acquisition of French competitor ELVITEC depressed gross margins, resulting in a 10% dip in adjusted EBITDA. However, management expects purchasing and other synergies to kick in during H219, improving margins and potentially delivering year-on-year profit growth.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...