WeDo Technologies Announces FY2018 Results

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeDo Technologies - worldwide leader in revenue assurance and fraud management, continues to strengthen its market leadership in risk management software solutions following a successful FY2018, which included the acquisition of new customers, expanding its product portfolio and increasing its footprint across the globe and into new verticals.

FY2018 Financial Highlights include:

Recurring revenue as percentage of total revenue remained stable at ~50%

Orders increased to over €60 million - including 14% growth in managed services

Order backlog was €42,8 million - a 9% growth vs 2017

Strong year-on-year EBITA growth

FY2018 Operational Highlights include:

Increased customer footprint with 12 new customers in Europe , MEA, North America , APAC and South America

Launched RAID 8.0 along with new product modules that feature AI, machine learning and advanced analytics capabilities

Implemented new live installations of RAID.Cloud, its cloud-native SaaS solution

Announced an agreement with Amazon Web Services

Recognized by Gartner as a Vendor to Watch in its CSP Fraud Management Report

in its CSP Fraud Management Report Awarded the Market Leadership Award for Financial Assurance by Frost & Sullivan

Rui Paiva, CEO of WeDo Technologies, commented:

"2018 was a standout year at WeDo across the board. Our focus on investing in our product portfolio and driving innovation has resonated with the world's leading communications, energy, retail, banking, insurance and healthcare service providers.

"I'm especially pleased to see the increasing momentum that our RAID.Cloud SaaS solution is gaining in the marketplace as it shows the growing acceptance of cloud-based offerings by CSPs. I would like to thank our customers and partners who place their trust in us every day to deliver on our promises. Also, I would like to thank the WeDo team across the globe who have been instrumental in ensuring customer success and reinforcing our market leadership position."

WeDo's risk management solutions, spanning fraud management, revenue assurance and business assurance, provide a comprehensive set of tools to support CSPs' digital transformation strategies as they prepare for 5G and IoT. In addition to providing machine learning and AI capabilities, the RAID Risk Management platform is an on-premise / cloud-based platform that provides CSPs and blue-chip service providers with unrivalled scalability and flexibility.

