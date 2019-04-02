INTO University Partnerships Selects OneTrust for Privacy Program Compliance Efforts

The independent global organization that connects students and universities across the globe streamlines privacy throughout the company with OneTrust

ATLANTA, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely-used dedicated privacy management technology platform with 2,500 customers, today announced INTO University Partnerships, an independent organization focused on expanding higher education opportunities for students worldwide, chose OneTrust for its global privacy compliance efforts. INTO selected OneTrust's Assessment Automation (PIA/DPIAs), Data Mapping and Cookie Consent and Website Scanning modules to manage compliance and streamline privacy across their global entities.

Read the case study: INTO University Partnerships Brings a Higher Education on Data Protection with OneTrust

As a company that spans over 1,800 employees across the globe in different entities, all of which operate as individual legal entities, approaching the GDPR was a challenge for INTO, but a critical piece of the business. By implementing Assessment Automation, Data Mapping and Cookie Consent and Website Scanning, INTO is able to transition the management of modules to other teams outside of the privacy department, allowing them to streamline data protection efforts across the organization. As INTO looks beyond the GDPR into other global privacy laws such as the ePrivacy Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), they plan to leverage OneTrust for their global privacy compliance efforts.

"The OneTrust tool is so flexible," said Veronica Morrison, Senior Manager, Data Governance and Data Protection Officer at INTO. "I can manage everything on my own if I need to, but I have been able to transition different modules over to colleagues outside of the privacy department, not only making things easier for me, but embedding privacy into our culture."

"INTO is a great example of a company that not only understands the importance of data protection, especially for an organization that spans across the globe, but they are working to embed privacy into their culture," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We are proud to partner with a company that provides unique opportunities for both students and universities, and we look forward to continuing to work alongside them as they build on their privacy program."

To learn more about how INTO maintains data protection and connects students and universities across the globe, read the case study. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

