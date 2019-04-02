Signals Analytics Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its On-demand Data Intelligence Platform, Signals Playbook

The platform's comprehensive coverage of multiple external data sources enables it to generate highly accurate market trend insights

SANTA CLARA, California, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American data analytics market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Signals Analytics, Inc. with the 2019 North American Technology Innovation Award for its Signals Playbook, a cloud-based data intelligence platform. This platform helps companies make data-driven decisions across the growth spectrum to help product innovation, marketing and strategy efforts. Its unique design applies proven open source intelligence to several industries, such as the consumer packaged goods, food and beverages, and life sciences industries.

"Using the principles of military intelligence in product portfolio management and corporate innovation, Signals Analytics pulls insights from unstructured data points," said Hiten Shah Industry Analyst. "The Signals Playbook is one of the most effective tools for business leaders to collect and analyze competitive intelligence. For analysts, its design aids in drilling down the datasets to enhance the accuracy of their insights, and for business executives, the analyzed data presents a holistic perspective of the ways in which external market activities are expected to affect their business processes."

To supply businesses with large amounts of rich external data, Signals Analytics adopted an outward-facing approach that interprets disparate, external data sources and analyzes them using a central hub with preconfigured, guided-decision models. These models generate insights that can act as an early warning system for instant notifications of real-time marketplace developments. At any given moment, Signals Playbook looks at about 60 million data points, including online posts, product reviews, and patent data.

The platform provides companies with insights that help them fine tune their strategies at each level of product life cycle, starting from discovering a market opportunity, launching a product, to marketing the product post launch.

"Signals Analytics has been able to gather a strong and experienced team of senior leadership and investors, which has made Signals Playbook an effective and successful product offering. The company's diverse and elite clientele is a testament to its product's success," noted Hiten.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Signals Analytics, Inc.

Signals Analytics and its next-gen, on-demand data platform takes trillions of unstructured and unconnected external data points and turns it into actionable insights for product Innovation, Marketing and Strategy efforts. Signals Analytics' analytic engines connect disparate data with deep context to help brands better align with evolving trends. Signals Analytics is redefining market research for the world's leading brands from Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Roche, Mars and others.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Samantha Park

P: 210.247.2426

E: samantha.park@frost.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844645/Signals_Analytics_Award.jpg