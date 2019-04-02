Veeda Clinical Research Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification Validating the Quality of its Information Security Management System

AHMEDABAD, India, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeda Clinical Research Pvt. Ltd., India's leading independent CRO, is pleased to announce that Bureau Veritas has awarded the ISO 27001:2013 Certification to Veeda Clinical Research thereby certifying the compliance of the company's Information Security Management System (ISMS) with the required international standards. The certified ISMS is enterprise wide covering Clinical, Bioanalytical, Biopharmaceutical, Medical Affair and Pharmacovigilance operations, Information and Communication Technology systems, processes and applications, Human Resources, Assets and Access management.

On this important milestone, Mr. Apurva Shah, Founder and Director of Veeda Clinical Research, remarked, "Veeda consistently strives for Excellence in Quality and endeavours to become the partner of choice for our Sponsors and our Stakeholders. We continuously review and strengthen our policies, systems, processes and culture to be best-in-class and set industry benchmarks. The ISO 27001:2013 certification is yet another external validation of our commitment to Quality and a reassurance to our clients of our trustworthiness."

"Veeda Clinical Research is committed to upholding the highest standards of information security to protect our sponsors' most sensitive information on which they run their business. By achieving the ISO 27001:2013 certification, Veeda has shown its commitment with all the necessary controls in place to ensure that data security and confidentiality is maintained," stated Dr. Venu Madhav - COO at Veeda Clinical Research.

Mr. Rajesh Limbachia, Head-ICT at Veeda Clinical Research, added, "We have invested in the ISO 27001:2013 certification to provide additional transparency to our customers as it demonstrates our clear commitment to information security management and assures our sponsors that we have the requisite security controls in place to handle their data."

Veeda Clinical Research was founded on the principles of Quality and achieving the ISO 27001:2013 certification further reaffirms Veeda's commitment to the quality of its systems and processes and provides the essential foundation for compliance with the European General Data Protection Regulation for protecting data privacy.

About Veeda CRO

Veeda is the leading independent CRO in India. Veeda offers a diverse range of clinical studies including bioequivalence as well as PK, PD and Clinical End point studies for Generics, NCE and Biopharmaceuticals. Veeda is a partner of choice for many global pharmaceutical companies and is reputed for its best-in-class scientific knowledge, quality and ethics.

Veeda has an exemplary regulatory track record of successfully completing 29 USFDA, 6 ANVISA, 5 WHO, 3 MHRA, 1 AGES, 1 ANSM, 1 MCC, 12 DCGI and 3 NPRA audits till date.

