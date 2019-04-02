Solidium Oy: RESOLUTIONS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SOLIDIUM OY

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Solidium Oy was held in Helsinki on 2 April 2019. The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that Solidium will transfer shares in Kemira, Nokia and Sampo (A-shares) worth EUR 80 million in total as capital repayment to the State of Finland. The State of Finland will transfer the shares further to Oppiva Invest Oy, which acts under the Finnish National Agency for Education in order to execute projects within vocational education and training.

Consequently, Solidium's holding in Kemira will decrease from 14.9 per cent to 14.0 per cent, in Nokia from 3.66 per cent to 3.54 per cent and in Sampo from 10.09 per cent to 9.95 per cent