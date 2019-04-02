sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.04.2019 | 14:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Solidium Oy: RESOLUTIONS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SOLIDIUM OY

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Solidium Oy was held in Helsinki on 2 April 2019. The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that Solidium will transfer shares in Kemira, Nokia and Sampo (A-shares) worth EUR 80 million in total as capital repayment to the State of Finland. The State of Finland will transfer the shares further to Oppiva Invest Oy, which acts under the Finnish National Agency for Education in order to execute projects within vocational education and training.

Consequently, Solidium's holding in Kemira will decrease from 14.9 per cent to 14.0 per cent, in Nokia from 3.66 per cent to 3.54 per cent and in Sampo from 10.09 per cent to 9.95 per cent


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)