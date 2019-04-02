Taronis Technologies, Inc.: Taronis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Business Update

Conference Call to be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 4:00 pm ET

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / Taronis Technologies, Inc., ("Taronis" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TRNX), a leading clean technology company in the renewable resources and environmental conservation industry, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 11th, 2019 at 4:00 pm ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.

Scott Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer of Taronis, will host the call and provide an update on recent developments and plans for 2019. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-0989 (toll-free) in the U.S. and Canada, or visit the webcast link provided below. The conference ID for both the call and webcast is 13689386.

Event: Q4 and FY 2018 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2019

Time: 4:00 pm ET

Participant Dial-in: (877) 407-0989 (toll free)

Webcast Link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/taronistech20190408

Conference ID: 13689386

About Taronis Technologies, Inc.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) owns a patented plasma arc technology that enables two primary end use applications for fuel generation and water decontamination.

The Company's fuel technology enables a wide use of hydrocarbon feedstocks to be readily converted to fossil fuel substitutes. The Company is developing a wide range of end market uses for these fuels, including replacement products for propane, compressed natural gas and liquid natural gas. The Company currently markets a proprietary metal cutting fuel that is highly competitive with acetylene. The Company distributes its proprietary metal cutting fuel through Independent Distributors in the U.S and through its wholly owned distributors: ESSI, Green Arc Supply, Paris Oxygen, Latex Welding Supplies, Tyler Welders Supply, United Welding Supplies, Trico Welding Supply and Complete Welding of San Diego. The Company operates 17 locations across California, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida.

The Company's technology can also be implemented for the decontamination of waste water, including sterilizing water, eradicating all pathogens. The technology is being tested to determine if it can completely eliminate pharmaceutical contaminants such as antibiotics, hormones and other soluble drugs suspended in contaminated water. Lastly, the technology process is capable of reducing or eliminating other contaminants, such as harmful metals, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium levels that trigger toxic algae blooms. The technology has prospective commercial applications in the agricultural, pharmaceutical, and municipal waste markets. For more information on Taronis, please visit the Company's website at http://www.TaronisTech.com.

